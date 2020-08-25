Infant found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: The AMBER Alert has been canceled. The boy was found safe by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.

An AMBER Alert update was issued Sunday afternoon for a 6-month-old boy believed to have been abducted Saturday in Columbia Falls, Montana, by his babysitter and non-custodial father.

The alert provides a new description of the vehicle Lucas James Warner and his alleged abductors, his non-custodial father Andrew Warner and babysitter Hayli Emerson, may be traveling in.

People are asked to be on the lookout for a 1990 to 2000s white Chevrolet extended cab pickup, according to the Montana Department of Justice update. Its license plate is unknown.

Possible destinations include the Bob Marshall Wilderness, North Dakota, South Dakota or Wyoming.

Previously, the Montana Department of Justice reported they might be traveling in a white 1998 Dodge Dakota, but that vehicle has since been located, according to an update issued Sunday at about 4:53 p.m.

The original AMBER Alert for Lucas was issued Saturday evening at about 11:46 p.m.