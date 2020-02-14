Information sought in poaching of 9 pronghorn, 3 elk found near Livingston

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on several elk and pronghorn that were killed illegally in Park County on Thursday.

Wardens received reports of poached elk near the intersection of Trail Creek and Old Yellowstone roads, about 17 miles south of Livingston, according to a press release from FWP. After investigating, wardens found that three cow elk had been shot from the road on private property and that the meat was wasted.

Nine pronghorn — three bucks and six does and fawns — were poached on private property about 1 mile south of the three poached elk. The pronghorn were also shot from a roadway and the meat was left to waste. FWP noted that several homes and buildings are near where the pronghorn were shot.

Wardens investigating both scenes found blood trails away from the carcasses, indicating other animals may have been wounded and ran away. One landowner reported hearing multiple gun shots Thursday morning around 2 a.m.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents are asked to contact Livingston area game warden Drew Scott at 406-581-7613 or Gardiner area game warden Gregg Todd at 406-224-5207. Anonymous calls can be made to Montana's poaching hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Those who provide information that leads to successful prosecution in this case may be eligible for a monetary award, according to FWP.

