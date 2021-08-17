Infrastructure bill would be economic windfall for Montana, Billings officials say

“This type of bipartisan leadership you demonstrated, Sen. Tester, in working to be an author of this major infrastructure bill. And truly working across the aisle is exactly what I believe an overwhelming majority of Montanans want,” Vanatta said. “We are tired of divisive politics. We are tired of name calling and blame games, and we're ready for our elected officials to lead us as they were hired to do. You and many other senators from both sides of the aisle did just that in this infrastructure bill.”

The City of Billings has $6 billion of infrastructure to take care of, said Debi Mehling, the city’s public works director.

“Acknowledging that our citizens pay for water, sewer, storm drain, road, all of the infrastructure, it's a substantial part of their monthly expenses.” Mehling said. “So anytime there's an infrastructure bill like this, or help from the federal government, or the state level, it's a direct impact to our citizens.”

Tester said the water projects in the infrastructure bill in particular were going to be important for Montana’s future. There was $300 million in the bill to complete three large drinking water projects serving several hundred miles of Hi-Line communities, including three American Indian reservations.