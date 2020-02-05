Initial report released on airplane crash that killed 4

A preliminary report published by the National Transportation Safety Board offers additional details about a Jan. 11 airplane crash between Billings and Roundup near Dunn Mountain last month that killed four men.
The report offers no conclusions about what caused the low-flying airplane to strike a radio tower before crashing into nearby mountainous terrain.
It can sometimes take a year or more after a crash for the NTSB to release its full findings.
It's unclear how closely the federal organization will adhere to that timeline. The NTSB had said in response to questions about this crash that preliminary crash reports are usually published 7 to 10 days after an investigation is opened. This preliminary report was published online about 23 days after the crash.
The recently released report offers a more detailed breakdown of departure times and destinations, describes in more detail the structural damage caused by the plane's collision with a radio tower, and also provides a rough map of the debris field and crash area. It also includes information about weather and flying conditions around the time of the crash.
The pilot of the Cessna airplane, Dr. David Healow, had planned on "a recreational flight" from Billings with intermediate stops in Hardin and Roundup, according to a family member interviewed by the NTSB for its report. Healow was expected to return home at about 7:30 p.m.
The plane departed Billings for Hardin shortly at about 4:56 p.m. It landed in Hardin at about 5:15 p.m., before departing again 25 minutes later headed for Roundup.
The Gazette previously reported that three of the men in the crash, Rusty Jungels, Mikel Peterson and Raymond Rumbold, had all been either living in a sober living home in Billings or in the process of moving into it. Healow's obituary noted that he had been a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was decades into recovery. His recent passion had been providing sober living opportunities to others, the obituary said.
The crash occurred on a Saturday at about 6 p.m. Later that evening the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office was contacted about an overdue aircraft and began searching for the plane. Sheriff Mike Linder reached the crash site Sunday morning and found no one alive. Linder previously described how it appeared the plane hit a guy wire on a radio tower and tumbled down Dunn Mountain before coming to a rest in an area with numerous coulees that was difficult for responders to access.
The report states that the radar indicated the plane was on a straight track towards Roundup before it crashed. The radar track stopped picking up the plane's signal at 6:01 p.m. and the report states that the radar track stopped "about 700 ft from the accident site."
A diagram included in the report shows the main wreckage of the plane was found about 1,450 feet from where it struck the radio tower and a guy wire. Various pieces of the plane were found along the debris path from the tower to the main wreckage. Damage to the radio and guy wire tower was visible when investigators arrived on scene. "The initial impact point was marked by several bent cross members and a broken guy wire about 65 feet high on an approximate 185 foot-tall radio tower," the report says.
Sections of the left wing were found 100 feet north of the tower and two of those pieces had "longitudinal signatures consistent with impacting a wire," according to the report. The remainder of the left wing was found about 1,100 feet away, and an "intermediate ground scar" from the crash began about 100 feet from where the remainder of the left wing was found, and 250 feet from the main wreckage.
The report says that "several airframe and engine fragments were distributed along the energy path. The main wreckage of the plane was found in a coulee and included the right wing, fuselage, empennage (tail) and engine. The report says there was no fire and no explosion as a result of the crash.