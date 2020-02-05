Initial report released on airplane crash that killed 4

The report states that the radar indicated the plane was on a straight track towards Roundup before it crashed. The radar track stopped picking up the plane's signal at 6:01 p.m. and the report states that the radar track stopped "about 700 ft from the accident site."

A diagram included in the report shows the main wreckage of the plane was found about 1,450 feet from where it struck the radio tower and a guy wire. Various pieces of the plane were found along the debris path from the tower to the main wreckage. Damage to the radio and guy wire tower was visible when investigators arrived on scene. "The initial impact point was marked by several bent cross members and a broken guy wire about 65 feet high on an approximate 185 foot-tall radio tower," the report says.

Sections of the left wing were found 100 feet north of the tower and two of those pieces had "longitudinal signatures consistent with impacting a wire," according to the report. The remainder of the left wing was found about 1,100 feet away, and an "intermediate ground scar" from the crash began about 100 feet from where the remainder of the left wing was found, and 250 feet from the main wreckage.

The report says that "several airframe and engine fragments were distributed along the energy path. The main wreckage of the plane was found in a coulee and included the right wing, fuselage, empennage (tail) and engine. The report says there was no fire and no explosion as a result of the crash.

