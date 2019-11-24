A woman was shot Sunday night during an attempted robbery at a gas station on Jackson Street, according to the Billings Police Department.
The attempted robbery and shooting happened at around 8:46 p.m. at the Gas N Go on the 800 block of Jackson Street, according to a social media post by BPD Sgt. Ben Milam.
A "male suspect attempted to rob the business and fired off one round, striking an adult female victim," Milam wrote.
American Medical Response transported the woman to an area hospital for further treatment. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Milam.