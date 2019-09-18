Two people were sent to a hospital with unknown injuries after a car ran a red light on Sixth Avenue North and crashed into oncoming traffic on Wednesday.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. when a white SUV who had been stopped at red light on North 18th Street, drove southbound when the light turned green.
While the white car drove through the intersection a black car driving westbound on Sixth Avenue North ran the red light and T-boned the white SUV, Billings Police Department Lt. Shawn Mayo said.
The white SUV came to a rest on its side against a traffic light. A passenger in the white car was extricated by Billings firefighters.
Both the female driver of the black car and the passenger in the white car were taken to a hospital. Mayo did not know the extent of either person's injuries, or the age.
There were two other people in the white car. Neither were injured in the crash.
The passenger extricated from the white car was "previously disabled," Mayo said, and a wheelchair had been taken out of the car.
Traffic was slowed to two lanes on Sixth Avenue North, and the North 18th Street was blocked while first responders worked on the scene.
The Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene.
In January a car crash in the same intersection sent an SUV into the North Park Explorers Academy fenced parking lot, damaging six parked cars and sending one person to a hospital with minor injuries.
That crash happened when a dark SUV tried to turn left on North 18th Street, and collided with a car driving on Sixth Avenue North.