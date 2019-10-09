A head-on crash involving two pickup trucks on Highway 312 north of Billings injured three people late Wednesday morning.
Two of those people were taken to a hospital with "serious injuries," and another had minor injuries, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Gardner.
The crash happened shortly before noon.
Gardner said it appears the crash happened after one of the trucks crossed the center line and collided head-on with the other. One vehicle had been going west and one had been going east. Gardner declined to specify which vehicle crossed the center line. The crash remains under investigation.
"Everybody appeared to be seat-belted in," Gardner said. "What I can say is that the crash would have been a lot worse if nobody was wearing their seat belts."
Gardner described the crash impact as powerful. The collision sent both vehicles spinning off the road into the south ditch. An off-work nurse passing the scene of the crash pulled over to help while responders were on their way, the trooper said.
The Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash, along with MHP and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.