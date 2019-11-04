Three hours after it began, the fire at the Pacific Steel and Recycling facility in Lockwood was still not under control.
“We’re getting there,” said Chief John Staley of the Lockwood Fire District at about 2:50 p.m.
The primary issues with the fire were accessing the multi-story structure and providing water, he said.
One person, a Pacific employee, was injured. Staley did not have details about the circumstances of the injury but said the person declined medical transportation and was walking around afterward.
The fire was in a building that makes up part of the shredding operation at 3385 Coulson Road, Staley said. The Billings Gazette reported in 2012 that the facility would be a part of a $20 million expansion and that it would be Montana’s first car shredder.
The main part of the fire appears to have been in a part of the facility for sorting metal, Staley said.
He said firefighters suspect metal being shredded in one building caught fire and then traveled onto the conveyor belt into another building intended for sorting shredded metals. In that building chemicals and oils used to treat the metal, along with conveyors and other equipment, fueled the fire, Staley said.
"All of it was capable of burning and did," he said.
Firefighters shuttled water in water tender trucks to refill a portable reservoir. Multiple other firefighting agencies responded, including the Billings Fire Department, Shepherd Volunteer Fire, Laurel Volunteer Fire and the Billings Logan International Airport's fire crews. Staley credited those agencies as providing critical help during a difficult situation.
“There’s six tenders down there,” Staley said. “I can’t recall in my 40 years using six tenders on a fire.”
A Billings Fire Department ladder truck was also heavily involved, hitting the fire from above, alongside a Lockwood ladder truck.
Some heavy equipment from Pacific was used to remove burnt roofing and siding to open up the structure and help expose it to water.
The plume of smoke from the fire fluctuated in color and thickness throughout the day as firefighters continue to hit different parts of the structure with water.