One woman was injured and taken to a hospital after a one-vehicle rollover on Billings' far West End, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on the corner of Zoo Drive and the Interstate 90 westbound off-ramp. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman driving a pickup with an attached truck camper took a turn too fast and tipped over, MHP Trooper David Hankins said. It's unclear if she was turning from the westbound or eastbound exit.
The truck came to a rest on its left side. Traffic was not blocked but the northbound lane slowed while crews worked to clear the scene.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Hankins said. She was the only person in the truck. Hankins did not know her age.
An investigation is ongoing and it's too early to say if drugs, speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash, Hankins said.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response were also on scene.