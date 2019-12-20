Rescue crews responded to the scene of an explosion at a South Side apartment complex at 3100 3rd Ave. S. around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.
According to BPD Lt. Brian Krivitz, two people were injured and taken to the hospital with burn injuries of unknown severity. The cause of the explosion is unknown.
The apartment building was cleared after the incident, and authorities were waiting for a Montana-Dakota Utilities employee to turn off the gas.
The whole block of Third Avenue South remained blocked off Friday night, and the apartment building will remain evacuated as authorities are unsure of the structure's stability.
Billings firefighters, police and AMR responded to the scene.