Inner Belt Loop construction inches closer as Billings clears one last hurdle for construction

The proposed roadway that will connect the Billings Heights to the West End has cleared two major hurdles, bringing its start date within view.

The Montana Land Board has signed off on the Inner Belt Loop road project and the Federal Highway Administration is finalizing its approval, which would clear the way for Billings to receive the federal funding it needs to start construction.

The Inner Belt Loop is long-planned roadway that will bring Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection. That overland route takes the road across two parcels of state school trust land.

Earlier this month, the Montana Land Board signed off on the plan, giving Billings right of way access to the school trust land.

Along with approval from the land board, the city is also finalizing its agreement with the Federal Highway Administration for the roadwork, a necessary step for Billings to receive the $11.6 million in federal grant money.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Billings $11,656,765 through a federal grant known as the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development or BUILD Grant.

The grant will help build the Inner Belt Loop and complete the Skyline Trail, a 3.5 mile section of paved pathway that will run along Airport Road. Roughly 750 feet of the trail is already built; the BUILD Grant will allow the city to finish it and build new parking lots along the path to provide better access.

The Inner Belt Loop's goal is to boost commercial and residential development in the Heights, increase traffic flow between two distant parts of the city and reduce road traffic along Main Street, particularly where it bottlenecks at MetraPark and Airport Road.

It will also improve access to and from the area for public safety and emergency vehicles.

"The Inner Belt Loop is critical for the future of Billings as this vital project will improve public safety, spur economic development, and increase the unity of our community," Mayor Bill Cole said in a statement.

"Local, state and federal officials have worked for 30 years to make this road a reality, and I thank the Land Board for taking this important step," he said. "The finish line is now in sight."

In order to receive final approval from the Federal Highway Administration, Billings was required to evaluate 16 environmental and social/economic elements of the project through the Montana Department of Transportation Environmental Service Bureau, looking at how the Inner Belt Loop might impact those areas.

The final step now requires the city gaining right-of-way access on the parcels of private property along the Inner Belt Loop route.

The state land board's approval of the two parcels it controls will likely help speed up the right-of-way process for the adjoining private land owners. City staff is hopeful to have the right-of-way access portion of the project wrapped up in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the city is waiting for final MDT approval for the plans for Skyline Trail and parking improvements along Highway 3. Billings TrailNet has worked for years to get the Skyline Trail planned and built.

In 2020, the city was able to finish 750 feet of the trail through a TrailNet donation of $60,000, which was given to the nonprofit by retired firefighter and cyclist Richard Charbonneau.

In all, TrailNet has donated $400,000 to the Skyline Trail project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.