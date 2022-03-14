Input sought for Billings Transportation Safety Plan

The Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting an open house to collect public input for the Billings Community Transportation Safety Plan update.

The Billings CTSP is a collaborative effort with community leaders, safety partners, and the public to identify emphasis areas, strategies, and action steps to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on Billings’ roadways.

The public will be presented with areas of focus, based on a review of local crash data, and offered the opportunity to provide input and ideas to support the development of safety programming. Public input is a critical step in the CTSP process and will help determine specific actions and steps toward achieving the Billings community’s transportation safety vision of having zero deaths and serious injuries on Billings’ roads, as defined in the updated 2022 CTSP document.

The open house is Wednesday, March 23, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Billings Community and Senior Center, 360 North 23rd Street.

Those unable to attend the open house are also invited to provide input and review content on the Billings CTSP website: www.billingsctsp.com. Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com or by calling (406) 869-6329.

