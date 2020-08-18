Inspector finds no infestation after insects spotted on Billings Outback Steakhouse food

Smith said she overhead another table complaining of insects in their food as well.

Baker received a call from the restaurant’s manager Monday morning about the incident, and mentioned that pest control had been notified.

An investigation into the incident was conducted Monday before the restaurant opened. After a walkthrough of the establishment, Baker did not observe any insects or an infestation.

The restaurant’s management decided to close Sunday night to clean and search for the source of the insects, Baker said. The parsley shaker was the only source that was found by employees and photos of the insects were shared with Baker. It’s unclear what kind of insects they were, but he believes they could have been fly larvae.

No violations were issued for the incident, however preventative measures were discussed with management, Baker said. No further action will be taken, he said.

“The manager said that his plan is just to discard of all the chopped parsley on the line when they close the business every day,” Baker said. “But from my investigation, I didn’t find any insects, so it seems like whatever had been causing it, if it were in fact the parsley, has been taken care of.”