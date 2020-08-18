Inspector finds no infestation after insects spotted on Billings Outback Steakhouse food

A complaint was made to the Yellowstone County health department earlier this week after customers found insects on various plates of food at the Outback Steakhouse in Billings.
A formal complaint was made to the county’s health department, RiverStone Health, after a video was posted on Facebook by Billings resident Rhonda Smith on Sunday evening when she visited the restaurant with her family. The video showed insects in her food, along with a post explaining that five of the nine plates served in her party contained insects.
“When they dropped the first plate, which was my boyfriend’s plate — he ordered a steak — he noticed a bug crawl out from underneath his steak,” Smith said.
A chopped parsley shaker used to garnish dishes before being served was later determined to be the source of the worm-like insects, according to RiverStone Health sanitarian Justan Baker on Tuesday.
The video was shared more than 200 times, and while Smith didn’t file the complaint against the restaurant, a formal complaint was made Monday morning.
The video shows numerous worm-like insects wiggling on various white plates next to food. A server quickly removed the food from the table and the restaurant paid for their meal, but Smith didn't find out more about the incident after that.
Smith said she overhead another table complaining of insects in their food as well.
Baker received a call from the restaurant’s manager Monday morning about the incident, and mentioned that pest control had been notified.
An investigation into the incident was conducted Monday before the restaurant opened. After a walkthrough of the establishment, Baker did not observe any insects or an infestation.
The restaurant’s management decided to close Sunday night to clean and search for the source of the insects, Baker said. The parsley shaker was the only source that was found by employees and photos of the insects were shared with Baker. It’s unclear what kind of insects they were, but he believes they could have been fly larvae.
No violations were issued for the incident, however preventative measures were discussed with management, Baker said. No further action will be taken, he said.
“The manager said that his plan is just to discard of all the chopped parsley on the line when they close the business every day,” Baker said. “But from my investigation, I didn’t find any insects, so it seems like whatever had been causing it, if it were in fact the parsley, has been taken care of.”
A call to Outback Steakhouse on Tuesday was referred to the franchisee of the establishment. An email has not yet been returned.
The restaurant received four violations in 2019, and a total of eight since 2017, according to RiverStone Health. The violations include instances of handwashing sinks not adequately supplied with hot water and food not being kept at adequate temperatures.
