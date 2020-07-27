You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Interim chancellor appointed at MSUB
topical alert top story

Interim chancellor appointed at MSUB

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana State University Billings has appointed an interim chancellor, a week after Chancellor Dan Edelman announced he was stepping down due to a medical condition. 

Waded Cruzado, president of Montana State University, Monday announced Rolf Groseth is the new interim chancellor and will begin on Aug. 3. 

Groseth previously served as MSUB's chancellor from 2010 to 2014 before retirement. He has more than 30 years experience in Montana's higher education, including serving as the interim chancellor for Montana State University Northern. 

“I loved working with the students, faculty, staff and community of Billings,” Groseth said in a press release. “It is my pleasure and my honor to assist the campus and the system during this transition.”

In a press release Cruzado said Groseth's past experience in Billings will help launch the campus into a successful academic year.

Plans to search for a future chancellor will be announced later, the press release states.

Edelman announced his resignation Thursday citing a "serious medical condition." He steps down effective Aug. 4. 

Edelman served as chancellor for two years, and targeted growing enrollment and budget cuts. 

An Army veteran, Edelman was wounded and discharged honorably before he landed in higher education. He has worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, and has run his own accounting practice. In his time at the university, he set veterans' services among his top priorities.

"I will miss MSUB terribly — especially our students," he said in a press release. "One perk of my job was that I got to know our incredible students and learn their unique backgrounds and stories. Our students are what makes MSUB such an incredible institution."

Keeping administrators at MSUB has been a challenge during the past decade. Edelman is the fifth chancellor or interim chancellor the university has had since 2010, and when he was hired in 2018 he had six key positions to fill.

Vacant were the offices of vice chancellor for student affairs, vice provost for academic affairs, City College dean, chief of campus police and deans of both the College of Allied Health Professions and College of Business Administration.

Retrospective: Montana State University Billings

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News