Interim chancellor appointed at MSUB

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana State University Billings has appointed an interim chancellor, a week after Chancellor Dan Edelman announced he was stepping down due to a medical condition.

Waded Cruzado, president of Montana State University, Monday announced Rolf Groseth is the new interim chancellor and will begin on Aug. 3.

Groseth previously served as MSUB's chancellor from 2010 to 2014 before retirement. He has more than 30 years experience in Montana's higher education, including serving as the interim chancellor for Montana State University Northern.

“I loved working with the students, faculty, staff and community of Billings,” Groseth said in a press release. “It is my pleasure and my honor to assist the campus and the system during this transition.”

In a press release Cruzado said Groseth's past experience in Billings will help launch the campus into a successful academic year.

Plans to search for a future chancellor will be announced later, the press release states.

Edelman announced his resignation Thursday citing a "serious medical condition." He steps down effective Aug. 4.

Edelman served as chancellor for two years, and targeted growing enrollment and budget cuts.