Interim chancellor appointed at MSUB

Montana State University Billings has appointed an interim chancellor, a week after Chancellor Dan Edelman announced he was stepping down due to a medical condition.
Waded Cruzado, president of Montana State University, Monday announced Rolf Groseth is the new interim chancellor and will begin on Aug. 3.
Groseth previously served as MSUB's chancellor from 2010 to 2014 before retirement. He has more than 30 years experience in Montana's higher education, including serving as the interim chancellor for Montana State University Northern.
“I loved working with the students, faculty, staff and community of Billings,” Groseth said in a press release. “It is my pleasure and my honor to assist the campus and the system during this transition.”
In a press release Cruzado said Groseth's past experience in Billings will help launch the campus into a successful academic year.
Plans to search for a future chancellor will be announced later, the press release states.
Edelman announced his resignation Thursday citing a "serious medical condition." He steps down effective Aug. 4.
Edelman served as chancellor for two years, and targeted growing enrollment and budget cuts.
An Army veteran, Edelman was wounded and discharged honorably before he landed in higher education. He has worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, and has run his own accounting practice. In his time at the university, he set veterans' services among his top priorities.
"I will miss MSUB terribly — especially our students," he said in a press release. "One perk of my job was that I got to know our incredible students and learn their unique backgrounds and stories. Our students are what makes MSUB such an incredible institution."
Keeping administrators at MSUB has been a challenge during the past decade. Edelman is the fifth chancellor or interim chancellor the university has had since 2010, and when he was hired in 2018 he had six key positions to fill.
Vacant were the offices of vice chancellor for student affairs, vice provost for academic affairs, City College dean, chief of campus police and deans of both the College of Allied Health Professions and College of Business Administration.
Retrospective: Montana State University Billings
Eastern Montana Normal School faculty, 1927
Eastern Montana Normal School (MSUB) president Lynn McMullen, circa 1930
Construction of McMullen Hall, 1935
McMullen Hall at the Eastern Montana Normal School, 1936
Eastern Montana Normal School, 1940
Eastern Montana Normal School gymnasium, circa 1946
Eastern Montana Normal School Annex, circa 1947
Eastern Montana Normal School football team, 1947
Cisel Hall, circa 1956
Eastern Montana College, 1957
View of Eastern Montana College and Yellowstone Valley, 1959
McMullen Hall at Eastern Montana College, 1960
Apsaruke Hall, circa 1961
Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1961
Mural at EMC physical education building, 1961
Eastern Montana College aerial, 1965
Students on Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1967
Eastern Montana College library, 1968
Eastern Montana College freshman orientation, circa 1969
Eastern Montana College Liberal Arts Building, 1970s
Eastern Montana College security office, 1970
Football practice at Eastern Montana College, 1973
Eastern Montana College, circa 1974
Eastern Montana College, 1977
Eastern Montana College football rally, 1978
Eastern Montana College elementary school students, 1982
Eastern Montana College campus, early 1980s
Eastern Montana College, 1983
Rimrock Road re-routing project, 1984
Rimrock Road near Eastern Montana College, 1984
Eastern Montana College computer annex, 1980s
MSU Billings sign change, 1994
MSU Billings Computer Annex, 2016
MSU Billings campus, 2018
MSU Billings, 2019
