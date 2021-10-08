International artists essential to Billings Symphony despite travel restrictions

Barrón Viela, who was born in Zaragoza, Spain and knew Aguirre personally, had long wanted to bring him to Billings. A Spanish-themed concert came together, centered on Aguirre performing Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez, one of the most notable pieces for Spanish guitar.

"It's probably one of the most performed pieces of classical music in the world," said Aguirre, who began his career playing the concerto across Spain and Morocco with a youth orchestra. "We were making a lot of mistakes because it's a very difficult piece to play. You have to get into this swing and the groove of the music."

Aguirre has taken that piece with him around the world, and has even performed it in the Royal Palace in Madrid, whose gardens inspired the composer Rodrigo to write something that would transport the listener to a place of magnificence. Rodrigo, who was blind from the age of 3, would frequent the gardens with his wife Victoria Kamhi de Rodrigo, a Turkish pianist, who described the visual splendor to her husband.

The piece was written in 1939, the same year that Victoria delivered a stillborn daughter. It was said that immense sadness permeated the couple, which factored into the composition Rodrigo created, a melody of sorrow and longing that became the adagio section of the Concierto de Aranjuez.