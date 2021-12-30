International COVID travel restrictions still vexing MSUB students

Making a temporary home

“Every international student has their own struggle, like a small one, whether it is transferring money from their home, whether it is traveling to their home, and depression,” said Bossan Abdyyeva, a transfer-student originally from Turkmenistan. “I know that a couple of our students were quite depressed last semester,” she said.

Abdyyeva has not visited her family in over two years because she fears that if she visits her country, she may not be able to leave due to precautions. She will complete her undergraduate studies in the spring and is currently applying to graduate schools throughout the U.S.

“Sometimes I feel so tired of everything and I just want to go home," she said. "I just want to eat my mom’s soup or something, and I cannot do that.”

Turkmenistan is a predominately Muslim, former Soviet country in Central Asia with a population of about six million people. The U.S. Department of State has issued a “Do Not Travel” warning for Turkmenistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial transportation to and from Turkmenistan “is not available, or sporadically available,” according to the State Department.