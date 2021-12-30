International COVID travel restrictions still vexing MSUB students

After a slowdown for international studies at Montana State University Billings, caused largely by COVID-19 restrictions, student enrollments and applications are again trending upwards, according to administrators.
In 2015, at least 13 students studied abroad. That jumped to 48 in the 2018 academic year. Then came 2019, with only eight students enrolling to study abroad. All of the travel programs were closed because of COVID from March 2020 through August 2021, except for degree-seeking international students who were at MSUB on F-1 visas, said Abby Cook, assistant director of the office of international studies.
Incoming international student enrollment has also dipped, and just now starting to pick back up — from 86 students in fall of 2017 to 51 students in the fall of 2020, to 65 students last fall.
Applications to study in an international program marked a five-year high in the fall of 2021, said Paul Foster, director of the office of international studies. This was four times more applicants than fall 2020, “but many of these students were unable to get U.S. student visas due to U.S. Embassy or Consulate closures or restrictions,” he wrote in an e-mail.
The growth in 2015 may be attributed to more scholarship and grant opportunities, he added.
Making a temporary home
“Every international student has their own struggle, like a small one, whether it is transferring money from their home, whether it is traveling to their home, and depression,” said Bossan Abdyyeva, a transfer-student originally from Turkmenistan. “I know that a couple of our students were quite depressed last semester,” she said.
Abdyyeva has not visited her family in over two years because she fears that if she visits her country, she may not be able to leave due to precautions. She will complete her undergraduate studies in the spring and is currently applying to graduate schools throughout the U.S.
“Sometimes I feel so tired of everything and I just want to go home," she said. "I just want to eat my mom’s soup or something, and I cannot do that.”
Turkmenistan is a predominately Muslim, former Soviet country in Central Asia with a population of about six million people. The U.S. Department of State has issued a “Do Not Travel” warning for Turkmenistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial transportation to and from Turkmenistan “is not available, or sporadically available,” according to the State Department.
Abdyyeva is vaccinated and wishes she could travel, although this holiday break she focused on school applications as well as baking, eating and celebrating with her Billings Friendship Family, the Tellers, who have bonded and supported her for about a year.
They talk daily, said Abdyyeva, and they help in myriad ways, from finding Bossan a good dentist, to going on walks, to encouraging her during finals.
“There’s something vulnerable about pulling up in front of dorms and saying ‘hop in’ with my husband and two girls to go out to dinner,” said Jordan Teller about the family's first meeting Abdyyeva. Jordan Teller teaches nursing on campus.
Abdyyeva met the Tellers after the Friendship Family program paused due to initial fears from COVID, said Abdyyeva. While in between Friendship Families, Abdyyeva coped with mental health struggles by talking with the school counselor and watching Russian movies that reminded her of home.
She is the lead resident assistant and also specializes in communication with international students. That helps her stay connected with international students who are spread through the resident halls and she organizes events for them.
Abdyyeva told some international students how therapy helped her, so they began to trust the counselor, which international students don’t normally try, she said.
Although she gets homesick, Abdyyeva feels lucky to live in the U.S. during the pandemic because she appreciates how people are dealing with it here. Her family has lost their jobs and she has lost relatives to COVID-19, she said.
“One of my challenges was to send money home every month. Me working here is quite luxurious.”
Abdyyeva plans to study feminism and to someday create an educational program for women in Turkmenistan.
Trying to take off
Willow Peterson, a senior, was awarded a grant to study language and culture in Japan for a full school year at MSUB’s partner school, the Prefectural University of Kumamoto. She's waiting for Japanese officials to allow foreigners to enter the country while she studies remotely from Billings.
“It’s just confusing. It almost makes me resentful of the Japanese government, but I don’t want to feel that way because I really love their language and culture, and Japanese media has brought me a lot of happiness, especially over the terrible things that have happened over COVID,” she said.
Peterson wanted to study abroad as a sophomore. Her first choice of program was canceled due to a lack of participants. Her second choice to study in Peru was canceled because of COVID.
“In the beginning I was really hopeful, especially during the summer when the Olympics were happening in Japan [2021]… Then when I heard about the opening in November [2021], I was extremely excited and thought, ‘I’ll finally be able to go.' I was relieved, and then I saw the announcement that I wouldn’t be able to go until after the first semester online,” she said.
Peterson anticipates another update at the end of the month based on prior communication from the Japanese government, but she doesn’t know for sure or what the update may be.
“I’m kind of running out of money because I was not anticipating to be here and paying for my apartment,” she said.
Peterson is registered as a work-study student, meaning she is only allowed to work 19.5 hours per week in order to receive federal assistance for school. She has received some money for textbooks but can only receive the majority of her grant money once she is abroad.
The office of international studies received $30,000 for scholarships in 2020 to support students for the next four years, said Foster.
MSUB also participates in a student exchange program. The number of students in this article encompass exchange students as well as students who study abroad separately from the exchange program.
In addition to governmental policies, students at MSUB also adhere to Board of Regent policies that categorizes levels of COVID based on risk for students.