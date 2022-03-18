International Food Fair returns to MSUB March 23

For the first time since 2019, the International Food Fair is back at Montana State University Billings, March 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Rimrock Café on campus.

Hosted by MSUB’s Office of International Studies and the MSUB Multicultural Club, international students representing 11 different countries and regions from around the world will work alongside Sodexo Food Services to prepare signature meals from their home countries. Countries and areas represented include Turkmenistan, India, Japan, South Korea, Southern African, China, Germany, Russia, Croatia, Nepal, and the Nordic Region.

The International Food Fair, now in its 17th year, allows students from around the world who have chosen to study at MSUB the opportunity to showcase their home countries’ cultures to their peers and the wider Billings community. The public is invited to attend the annual event and enjoy the international cuisine in a diverse atmosphere, as well as experience the world beyond Billings by engaging with MSUB’s international students.

“Food, drink, and celebrations are the heart and soul of any culture,” says Paul Foster, director of the Office of International Studies. “For many years, MSUB has highlighted the cuisines of the homelands of our international students and used the International Food Fair to create a bridge between our local cultures and those of the wider world. The fair is one of the highlights of the spring social calendar on campus and in Billings.”

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the MSUB Multicultural Club. Tickets to the food fair can be purchased at the door for $16 for adults; $9 for children 12 and under; or for the cost of one meal swipe for MSUB students with a meal plan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0