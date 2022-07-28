 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Intoxication and speeding suspected in fatal I-90 pileup

A Billings man died in a pileup on Interstate 90 south of Billings on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old was driving one of four vehicles involved in the wreck, which occurred in the eastbound lane between the Sugar Avenue overpass and the South Billings Boulevard exit. At least one other person was injured, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol.

I-90 crash

First responders from the Montana Highway Patrol work at the scene of a crash on I-90 between the Sugar Avenue overpass and the South Billings Boulevard exit in Billings on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The four vehicles were traveling in the left lane near mile marker 448, where the interstate approaches a construction zone. Leading the vehicles was a semi-truck, followed by a sedan driven by the 59-year-old Billings man and an SUV. All three were traveling slowly, MHP stated, when a 51-year-old man from Billings driving a pickup truck allegedly came from behind at a higher rate of speed and collided with the SUV and sedan.

The impact caused the SUV and sedan to spin out of control, according to MHP, and the pickup truck came to stop when it struck the semi-truck’s trailer. Although a passerby tried to give first aid to the driver of the sedan, he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

I-90 crash Wednesday

The remains of a sedan sits in the median of I-90 following a crash between the Sugar Avenue overpass and the South Billings Boulevard exit in Billings on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The SUV was driven by a 44-year-old Billings woman who was traveling with a 14-year-old boy. The semi-truck was driven by a 28-year-old woman from Crow Agency. None suffered any serious injuries from the wreck. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a Billings hospital.

Alcohol, drugs and speeding are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to MHP.

Wednesday’s wreck occurred less than two weeks after a dust cloud caused blackout conditions on I-90 outside of Hardin, with six people killed in the ensuing pileup. More than 85 people have died on Montana’s roads so far this year, according to MHP data, a decrease in fatalities when compared to this same time last year and in 2020.

