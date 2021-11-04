 Skip to main content
Investigation continues after St. Vincent hospital briefly on lockdown following report of armed man
Investigation continues after St. Vincent hospital briefly on lockdown following report of armed man

The investigation continues Thursday into an incident that led briefly to the lockdown of St. Vincent Healthcare’s hospital in Billing.

For about 10 minutes Thursday morning, the hospital remained locked down as police searched for an armed man.

At about 6:25 a.m., Billings Police were sent to a business on the 500 block of Hansen Lane to investigate a threatening call involving a man with a gun. The person of interest was identified as a 51-year-old Billings man.

Police discovered the man was at St. Vincent Healthcare at 1233 North 30th Street, said Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley in a press release.

“As a result of information obtained at the time, numerous officers from the BPD and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to SVH. Responding Officers coordinated with SVH security staff,” Wooley said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Officers began to arrive and the hospital and initiated a lockdown. At about 7:08 a.m., the person of interest was located and detained without incident.

At 7:10 am the hospital announced an all clear from the lockdown status. There were no injuries.

The person of interest was ultimately released. As a result of the investigation, officers were able to determine that there was no actual immediate threat at SVH. The investigation remains open and ongoing in relation to the initial threats call in the 500 block of Hansen Lane.

