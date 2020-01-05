Investigators returned Sunday morning to the scene of a destructive fire on the West End of Billings that destroyed a garage and collapsed the roof of a home Saturday.
By Sunday afternoon the cause of the fire at 3524 Dunlop Ave was classified as "undetermined," but the incident remained under investigation, Assistant Fire Marshal Bill Tatum wrote in an email update.
Tatum said that investigators "continue to receive more information about the fire from helpful citizens."
The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. It appears to have originated "near the back of the garage," according to Tatum.
In a press released issued Saturday night, Tatum estimate the property and content loss from the fire to be $750,000. Both the property and contents are insured.
The homeowner was not there when the fire began, the Billings Fire Department has said. Battalion Chief Ed Regele specified Saturday that the homeowner had gone shopping for the afternoon and had yet to return when the fire was reported.
Firefighters worked amid gusting winds that threatened to spread the fire to nearby homes. It took between 15 and 20 minutes to knock down the fire.