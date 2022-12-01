Investigation continues into Wednesday shooting of unruly man at West End restaurant

A gunshot outside the Montana Club Restaurant on the Billings West End sent an unruly patron to the hospital Wednesday night after an apparent fight spilled into the parking lot.

The 35-year-old man was shot outside the restaurant at about 5:35 p.m., according to Billings Police. He had entered the restaurant and began arguing with other customers and became "confrontational" with staff, according to BPD spokesman Lt. Matt Lennick.

As the confrontation escalated, a group of patrons escorted the man outside into the parking lot where the man grabbed a handgun from his vehicle. One of the involved patrons carrying a concealed pistol then shot the man in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not provide the man's condition.

Early accounts said the original shooter was a retired Wyoming law enforcement officer. Lennick said the group of patrons did include a retired cop but that he was not the shooter. The shooter has no known affiliation with law enforcement, he added.

Police arrived on scene after several calls about both a man with a gun and the actual shooting.

No arrests have been made and police are not seeking anyone else involved in the conflict.

At least 16 people in Yellowstone County have died due to gun violence so far this year. Along with the shooting deaths, two others have been stabbed to death.

This year Billings has seen an apparent increase in gun violence and homicides when compared with 2021. The shooting at the restaurant Wednesday was one of the first non-fatal shootings since Nov. 1, when a shooting in an alley off Second Ave. North injured a man. The victim of that shooting was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

In September, Billings Police investigated three shootings in two days, and an armed robbery in which a shot was fired.