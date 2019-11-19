No arrests have been made but police are continuing to investigate shootings that occurred Saturday and Monday night in Billings.
As of late Tuesday afternoon there was no information to indicate the shootings were related, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Another incident in which an 81-year-old Billings man was found with a fatal gunshot wound after rear-ending a vehicle Friday on the West End also remains an open investigation. Investigators are waiting for both medical examiner and toxicology reports. The investigation has been classified as a death investigation.
“Indicators at this time point toward the gunshot wound being self-inflicted," Wooley said.
Saturday night's shooting in the area of Seventh Avenue South and South 27th Street left a 44-year-old woman from Colstrip with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening at the time.
The shooting happened at about 10:46 p.m. Investigators said a disturbance of some type was involved in the incident.
Monday morning, a 17-year-old teenage boy from Billings sustained two gunshot wounds at about 3:19 a.m. on the 1000 block of North 25th Street. Those injuries were not considered life threatening at the time. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.
In both the Saturday night and Monday night shootings, police do not believe they were random acts of violence, Wooley said.