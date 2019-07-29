Investigators were unable to determine that cause of a small grass fire that ignited just west of Pompeys Pillar in mid-July, according to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The fire started Thursday, July 18, on FWP land just west of the Pompeys Pillar National Monument. Worden and Shepherd Volunteer firefighters, aided by some state agencies and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, worked to contain the blaze.
It was contained by Thursday evening, Worden Volunteer Fire Chief Lance Taylor said. About 40 acres of land burned in the grass fire.
After investigations by both the FWP and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation cause of the fire was not determined, said FWP spokesperson Bob Gibson.
Originally it was thought that people hunting prairie dogs on the land could have possibly ignited the grass and shrubs, but there was little evidence of that. Investigators said there was no indication that the fire was human caused, he said.
The state land that caught fire is part of the Yellowstone Wildlife Management Area, Gibson said. The area has public access and is used mostly as wild habitat for mule deer, and certain fowl.
Gibson said the small fire was proof that a number of variables could potentially cause a wildfire.
“That also gives us the opportunity to educate people to be careful with everything from hot mufflers to cigarettes,” he said,
The Worden Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management, Fish Wildlife and Parks, the Department of National Resources and Conservation and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire.