Marie Howard would have turned 103 this past Tuesday. She died one week earlier in her bed at St. John’s United, a nursing home nestled below The Rims in Billings.

Howard did not have COVID-19, but her daughter, Sandy Persha, believes the disease caused by the novel coronavirus played a role in her death. Howard looked healthy for her age a month ago, Persha said. The pandemic forced the centenarian into isolation, and that's where she lost her will to live, her daughter said.

“She’s one of those statistics that you probably won’t hear much about,” Persha, 74, said. “The death toll is all connected.”

People who live and work at senior care centers in Billings have been on edge since the new coronavirus hit the United States two-plus months ago. They have seen the damage COVID-19 has done to places like the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, and the Marias Heritage Center assisted living facility in Shelby.

Like many establishments, Billings care homes have mostly shut their doors, ramped up their cleaning procedures and put the phrase “social distancing” on repeat.

Some residents and workers haven't let COVID-19 get them down, while many others are wracked by loneliness, uncertainty and fear.

“It’s a big black veil,” said Libby Markus, the vice president of health services at St. John’s United. “I’m just praying to God all the time that it doesn’t hit us, but chances are it probably will.”

Preventing an outbreak

The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, experienced a COVID-19 outbreak on Feb. 10. More than two-thirds of the center’s residents have tested positive for the virus, and around 40 have died from it.

“Watching what had happened in Washington state really set the precedent for, ‘We’ve got to get ahead of this before it gets us,” Markus said.

St. John’s United in Billings restricted visitor access to its nearly 500 residents even before President Donald Trump declared a federal state of emergency on March 13. Montana’s first presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported that day and led Gov. Steve Bullock to order a statewide closure of K-12 schools and non-essential businesses on March 15. He also suspended visits to all Montana nursing homes, with the exception of certain compassionate care situations.

COVID-19 tests have been sparse throughout the country since the crisis began. Many care home workers have used workarounds such as screenings for fevers and respiratory illnesses to anyone who enters their facilities.

Places like Canyon Creek Memory Care are accepting new residents but “with an abundance of caution,” Canyon Creek director of community relations Marianne Miller wrote in an email. If the applicant is coming from a nursing home or hospital with a known case of COVID-19, they must provide one negative COVID-19 test result and will be put into precautionary quarantine for their first 14 days at Canyon Creek. An applicant will also be placed into precautionary two-week isolation even if they are coming from a community with no known COVID-19 cases.

Care home workers wear personal protective equipment as often as possible, but that has been difficult due to the nationwide shortage of PPE.

“When we ran out of masks is when we decided it was an actual quarantine,” said Hunter Johnson, the owner and administrator of Primrose Assisted Living center in Billings. “The new policy is basically, ‘If you do not have a reason to be here, we cannot have you here,’ and trying to even limit my staff’s interactions outside of work.”

Many care centers have instituted social distancing measures, such as making residents sit six feet apart in the dining room. Group activities have been canceled or at least altered. Cleaning has become more thorough.

“We are bathing in hand sanitizer around here, basically,” Johnson said.

There has not been a documented case of COVID-19 at a senior living community in Billings, but administrators are bracing for it. St. John’s United, for instance, has emptied and cleaned one of its transition care cottages, designating it for residents who test positive for COVID-19, Markus said.

More than 7,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have been linked to outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to multiple news outlets. That death toll, which accounts for about 20% of all known COVID-19 fatalities in the country, is likely much higher given limited testing and a lack of detailed information from facilities, counties and states.

Eight of the 10 Montanans who have died from COVID-19 were at least 65 years old, the age group most vulnerable to the disease (Yellowstone County's lone deceased was a man in his 50s). One of those deaths is linked to the Marias Heritage Center in Toole County, which has four total fatalities and the fifth-most COVID-19 cases of any county in the state despite a much smaller population (fewer than 5,000) than the four ahead of it: Gallatin, Yellowstone, Flathead and Missoula. Marias had the state's first COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate setting.

The coronavirus appears to be deadlier and more contagious than common illnesses like the flu, especially because a vaccine or other effective medical treatments for COVID-19 do not yet exist. Other illnesses often “go through every assisted living (facility) in the county,” Johnson said.

“To try and stop that is kind of like the little kid with his finger in the dam,” Johnson said. “You’re hoping that nothing comes through, but there’s nothing you can do to completely lock down.”

Trying to get by

Residents at St. John’s United still play bingo. They sit in their doorways while the game leader sets up shop in the hallway.

“You just have to talk really loud,” Markus said. “You have to talk really loud on a good day.”

Some Billings care homes have let family members visit from outside the residents’ windows, and many chat with loved ones over the phone or via video chat. Larry Whitaker Jr. has sent audio recordings to his 72-year-old father, who lives at the Avantara assisted living facility.

Several care centers have solicited and received help from the community, including signs in residents’ windows and donated tablets. Billings Public Library started a program called “Send Our Seniors Mail,” which encourages people to create art or write letters for care home residents around town.

“Everyone is kind of coming together without actually coming together,” said Jaimie Clark, a community relations associate at MorningStar Senior Living of Billings.

Not every senior is concerned about COVID-19, as is the case with Primrose residents Freedus Rice and John Stone.

“I was worried about it, but I feel better now,” Stone, 81, said. “I talked to the pastor at St. Bernard’s parish here in the Heights, and he said, ‘It’s just another one of the bad things that happens in life. Don’t keep yourself awake worrying about it.’”

Many seniors have been through other outbreaks. Judy Frank, a 77-year-old resident of the Mission Ridge retirement community, had a bout of scarlet fever as a child that prevented her father from coming inside the house for several days after he returned from a trip. During polio quarantines, Frank and her sister often rode their bikes around the basement furnace. Frank is thankful to have more entertainment options now.

A sense of normalcy is almost nonexistent for care home workers, however, due to PPE shortages, intensive cleaning, visitor screenings, adjusted meal service and other headaches. The fear of getting COVID-19 is scary enough for the healthy and housebound. It grows exponentially for people who are required to be around the most vulnerable population in close quarters every day.

“I went to Walmart and I didn’t come here for five days because I was just afraid,” Johnson said from Primrose. “The fear is very real, tangible.”

It’s often hard to tell how seniors truly feel, but care home staffers can tell that many are scared, especially those who pay attention to the news. Some residents, like Marie Howard, are affected by COVID-19 despite knowing almost nothing about it.

The black veil

Howard, the 102-year-old who died recently, was born in 1917, one year before the Spanish flu epidemic began. She lived through the Great Depression, the Great Recession, many wars and the deaths of countless loved ones, including her husband in 1994.

Howard was hardly immune to physical health issues, and she developed dementia in the last few years, Persha said. But she could still move and talk, and she always recognized those closest to her.

That blessing became a curse on March 15, when care centers were forced to shut their doors to people like Persha. Howard was nearly blind and deaf, so phone calls and video chats didn’t work. When Persha visited her mother from outside the room’s sliding glass doors, Howard didn’t understand why Persha couldn’t come inside. The bit of joy Persha felt from seeing her mother in-person was negated by the confusion and sadness coming from the other side of the glass.

“She’s just gonna one of these days give up,” Persha said on April 2.

St. John’s United granted Persha permission to see Howard on April 3, but for reasons she dreaded. Howard’s condition was deteriorating.

While Howard was conscious and speaking on April 3, she wouldn’t eat. She remained awake on April 4 and 5 but continued to refuse food, and she stopped talking. She went into a coma April 6.

In Howard’s final moments around noon on April 7, Persha played “How Great Thou Art” by Elvis Presley, one of Howard’s favorite artists. Persha told her mother she’d be OK and that she loved her. Then, Howard “quietly went away,” Persha said.

“She was ready to go, and thank God I got there and she knew I was there,” Persha said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person to show me how to live and how to die.”

Persha understands how lucky she was to see her mother live to 102 and be with her at the end. Some homes would not have let someone in Persha’s position get close to her mother’s room. Family members of the first Montanan to die of the disease, for example, spoke with him over the phone during his final breaths.

As grateful as Persha feels, she believes her temporary absence from St. John’s United prevented her mother from reaching her 103rd birthday. Howard was overwhelmed by confusion, loneliness and depression — collateral damage from COVID-19.

People who have lost loved ones over the past couple months haven’t been able to complete a key part of the grieving process. Funerals, like all gatherings, have been barred in attempt to limit the virus' spread. Persha hopes she’ll be able properly memorialize her mother by the end of May.

“But who knows? This could go on until June,” Persha said. “I’ll get through it one day at a time.”

