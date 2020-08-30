'It can happen to anybody': Families to remember Billings teens, others on Overdose Awareness Day

But when Mary Kate grew into her teens and attended Senior, Carol Keenan said her behavior changed. She received a minor-in-possession charge for drinking alcohol, and was caught smoking pot near the school.

Mary Kate started counseling for anxiety and depression and worked with a dietitian after she started to lose weight.

“All of this was stemming from drugs,” Carol Keenan said. “I think part of it, for my husband and I, is denial.”

After graduating high school in 2013, the Keenans continued to see Mary Kate's behavior worsen to the point where the close-knit extended family encouraged them to seek help.

After she was arrested in August 2015, the Keenans decided to enroll Mary Kate into a Utah-based center called New Roads Behavioral Health. She later moved to the Wasatch Recovery Center.

While in treatment, she did very well, Carol Keenan said. She played in the center’s softball league and even applied for a job with the rehab company.

“When it was time for her to move on to more independent living, she did not want to leave the structured treatment center,” Carol Keenan said. “And I think part of that was because she was afraid of herself. She knew herself.”