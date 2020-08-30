'It can happen to anybody': Families to remember Billings teens, others on Overdose Awareness Day

When someone walks onto the patio of the Keenans' Billings home during the summer, they see a four-year accumulation of tie-dyed bunting of flags, peace signs of all sizes and colors, and outdoor patio furniture decorated with flowery cushions.
Volkswagen bus decorations help tie in the 1960s-era feel and illustrate the bubbly and hippie-loving nature of the Keenans’ late daughter, Mary Kate Keenan.
Mary Kate Keenan loved to laugh, and often said she was born in the wrong decade, said her mother, Carol Keenan, 63. She often wore boho-style clothing, long-chained jewelry — a lot of it — and spent days decorating her bedroom door to resemble Pink Floyd's The Wall album cover. Zumiez stickers and the signatures of school friends in pen and permanent marker line the side of the door. Mary Kate graduated from Senior High School in 2013, and her orange-and-black graduation tassel still hangs on the doorknob.
“I told my husband that if and when we move, that door is going to come with us,” Carol Keenan said.
Mary Kate and her father John Keenan loved 1970s rock music. She was a talented artist and dreamed of studying art or graphic design in school.
In many family photos, Mary Kate is seen posing with a peace sign and sporting her most iconic accessory — red lipstick. Montana painter Carolyn Thayer gifted a painting to the family of Mary Kate dressed in her hippie-style clothing that hangs in the dining room.
Mary Kate Keenan died in Utah on Nov. 21, 2016, of a drug overdose. She was 22.
After four years of grieving, Carol Keenan and her friend Kim Edinger decided to organize an event on Aug. 31 for International Overdose Awareness Day. Keenan believes it’s the first Overdose Awareness Day event in Montana. It will be held on Monday at Rose Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Edinger’s son, Kaden Edinger, also died in Bozeman of an overdose on July 27, 2017. He was 20.
Athletic and known for his ability to befriend opponents, Kaden Edinger was on the cross country team, played basketball and was a straight-A student. He started using drugs in high school and began using opioids while attending Montana State University in Bozeman. He dropped out after his first year and returned home, and continued to reassure his mother he was OK.
"On the outside looking in, you think 'How could you not know?' Edinger said. "You see these kids every day. You love them and you want to believe them."
Mary Kate's addiction
The Keenan family was a normal family. John Keenan was the soccer coach, Carol Keenan served as a Girl Scout leader, and Mary Kate attended youth group through the First United Methodist Church in Billings.
But when Mary Kate grew into her teens and attended Senior, Carol Keenan said her behavior changed. She received a minor-in-possession charge for drinking alcohol, and was caught smoking pot near the school.
Mary Kate started counseling for anxiety and depression and worked with a dietitian after she started to lose weight.
“All of this was stemming from drugs,” Carol Keenan said. “I think part of it, for my husband and I, is denial.”
After graduating high school in 2013, the Keenans continued to see Mary Kate's behavior worsen to the point where the close-knit extended family encouraged them to seek help.
After she was arrested in August 2015, the Keenans decided to enroll Mary Kate into a Utah-based center called New Roads Behavioral Health. She later moved to the Wasatch Recovery Center.
While in treatment, she did very well, Carol Keenan said. She played in the center’s softball league and even applied for a job with the rehab company.
“When it was time for her to move on to more independent living, she did not want to leave the structured treatment center,” Carol Keenan said. “And I think part of that was because she was afraid of herself. She knew herself.”
On Nov. 21, 2016, the Keenans received a call that Mary Kate was missing from the sober living house. Soon, they discovered she had relapsed and died. She had overdosed on fentanyl pills that had been disguised as oxycodone.
“We didn't really talk about it. Again, that was our denial probably. (You think) Maybe if you bury your head in the sand it's not going to hurt as much," Carol Keenan said.
Substance abuse amid the pandemic
In the U.S., studies have found worse mental health outcomes and increased substance abuse amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
From June 24 through June 30, 2020, 40% of U.S. adults surveyed reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse. About 13% of them started or increased substance abuse, according to the study.
Montana's largest behavioral health center, Rimrock in Billings, provides mental health and substance abuse treatment. Rimrock CEO Lenette Kosovich said calls for information to the center have recently increased about 3% to 5%.
"Anecdotally, we can tell by the number of calls we're getting and the number of patients that we're admitting, it seems that there's a trending up," said Kosovich. "I think what's interesting is that it's not isolated to one class or sector. It's across the board."
Kosovich said the organization has recently implemented an online self-questionnaire for those who may be seeking treatment or believe they may have an addiction.
The Substance Abuse Connect coalition, a group of 89 public and private organizations in Yellowstone County, created a three-year plan to help prevent substance abuse, divert people from drug crime and encourage drug prevention. Kosovich, who is part of the coalition, said there are plans to develop a countywide crisis line utilizing the existing Montana 211 help line and creating a mobile crisis response team in downtown Billings.
According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, drug poisoning deaths, which include all unintentional drug poisonings due to any type of drug, were up slightly in January through March 2020 compared to a five-year average using 2015 to 2019 numbers. Deaths were down in April, May and June compared to the same time period.
However, it's preliminary data as of early August, according to DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt.
Remembering the lost
Carol Keenan hasn't always been transparent about Mary Kate's addiction.
But, in her obituary written by Carol Keenan and her sister, they spelled out Mary Kate's treatment and relapse.
"Mary relapsed recently," the obituary published by the Billings Gazette states. "A close relative made the comment that drugs took Mary's choices away from her. We know that it was not Mary's choice to die. She had been sober so long that her body no longer had tolerance for the drugs when she relapsed."
Mary Kate's aunt, Tami Evenson, turned to painting as therapy after her death, and to raise awareness she produced a series of paintings inspired by Mary Kate's love of the 1960s.
"When all of this started with her drug use, boy, I was not transparent. I didn't want anyone to know," Carol Keenan said. " ... Nobody knew anything because it's not something that you talk about."
The event on Monday will display the photos of seven people, including Mary Kate and Kaden Edinger, whose deaths were connected to substance use. Its goal is to help raise awareness of substance use and overdose. The event will also adhere to social distancing and masking guidelines.
Speakers from Rimrock will be present, and attendees may purchase Overdose Awareness Day T-shirts.
Meeting others who have lost a loved one to overdose is helpful during the grieving process, and can help people understand how substance abuse can affect anyone.
Even the Keenans' daughter.
"The pain doesn't start at their death. The pain is way before that. You've been dealing with pain a lot longer than just their death," Carol Keenan said. "It doesn't matter if you're rich or poor, educated, uneducated, it can happen to anybody."
