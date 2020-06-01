'It doesn’t matter how long it takes, it’s worth doing,' Billings adult ed graduate says

Before signing up for the Billings program, she had tried things elsewhere. About five years ago she had been close to getting her diploma in her home state of California, but a move to Montana essentially voided that work since it did not transfer.

Going through high school as a teenager, McCurdy said her biggest problem was her attitude. “I was a rebellious child,” she said. “My parents were very, very religious, and I wanted to rebel against everything at the time. And you know, at the time I thought I knew everything, so I just stopped going to school.”

She said she bounced between four different high schools and had been on track to graduate but lost the chance because of all the tardy write-ups, absences and other disciplinary marks on her record.

“When I was young, I thought I knew everything, but now I’m smart enough to know that I don’t know anything,” she said.

Her father was particularly upset about it, and she said she wished he had lived long enough to finally see her graduate. Her run through the Billings program was aided by a supportive husband and mother-in-law who helped her find the time she needed, she said. There were still nerves going into each test, particularly because McCurdy says she's not a big fan of timed tests. The work paid off though.