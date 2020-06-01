'It doesn’t matter how long it takes, it’s worth doing,' Billings adult ed graduate says

The last test for Coy McCurdy was one she had been particularly nervous about. Some of the strategies in mathematics had changed since she had first gone to high school in California more than 20 years ago.
She had started taking free adult education classes offered by Billings Public Schools starting in January and had been on the brink of finishing when the COVID-19 pandemic put everything on delay.
On May 14, she took her final test. She passed. And then her anxiety was replaced by something else.
“I cried,” McCurdy said. “I sat in my car for probably 20 minutes outside the adult school and I cried. Because you know, this is a good 25 years here that I’ve been trying and failing and living life.”
Talking about her journey to getting her High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET (formerly GED), McCurdy pointed toward the help of in-person instruction and the wisdom gained from age as things that helped her reach her goal.
Some of that wisdom came from seeing the effect her lack of a high school degree had on her family. McCurdy said that the initial driving force was that she was tired of working jobs that forced her to work late nights or on the weekends, ultimately separating her from her husband and two daughters.
Better working opportunities required the high school diploma she didn’t have.
Before signing up for the Billings program, she had tried things elsewhere. About five years ago she had been close to getting her diploma in her home state of California, but a move to Montana essentially voided that work since it did not transfer.
Going through high school as a teenager, McCurdy said her biggest problem was her attitude. “I was a rebellious child,” she said. “My parents were very, very religious, and I wanted to rebel against everything at the time. And you know, at the time I thought I knew everything, so I just stopped going to school.”
She said she bounced between four different high schools and had been on track to graduate but lost the chance because of all the tardy write-ups, absences and other disciplinary marks on her record.
“When I was young, I thought I knew everything, but now I’m smart enough to know that I don’t know anything,” she said.
Her father was particularly upset about it, and she said she wished he had lived long enough to finally see her graduate. Her run through the Billings program was aided by a supportive husband and mother-in-law who helped her find the time she needed, she said. There were still nerves going into each test, particularly because McCurdy says she's not a big fan of timed tests. The work paid off though.
The actual chance to go to class was huge for her. “I tried to get my diploma online" at first, she said. "You don’t really get the teacher interaction, and I don’t learn well with that. Physical classes, I do so much better with that.”
The Billings adult education program prepares students to pass HiSET tests in subjects including math, science and English.
“I would like to say it doesn’t matter how long it takes, it’s worth doing. ... I feel like a better person just because I accomplished it,” she said.
As McCurdy moves on to the next chapter in her life, so does the math and science instructor she singled out as especially helpful.
Friday marked the beginning of retirement for Kathie Daviau, who has taught in the Billings adult education program or 45 years.
Of McCurdy, Daviau said there was no question about her determination. “She is an awesome student,” Daviau said. “Coy, like I said, is a hard, hard worker. If the computer wasn’t working or something, she would immediately start on something else so that she didn’t have any downtime.”
As Daviau explained, the adult education program in Billings relies on individualized plans for students to achieve their goals. For example, she said she could have eight students in the room and each of them would have eight different plans aiming for a variety of goals, whether it be passing an exam for a trade or the HiSET, as in McCurdy’s case.
“Everybody comes in with a goal and they come in with certain skills and we build the curriculum according to what they need for their goal, so it’s all individualized,” she said. “So many students are the product of the traditional educational system and somehow, some way, the system did not work for them.”
In developing individualized plans, Daviau said that she would involve students, “so they become partners in their program.”
Lately she said she’s been doing a lot of “grandma-ing,” meaning sewing and baking, among other pursuits. Daviau said that after nearly five decades, she still enjoyed the work, but that working from home has made her decide she will “thoroughly” appreciate her retirement.
“I think I’m going to enjoy the heck out of it,” she said.
