'It’s taken a toll on everybody': Washed out road leaves some Gardiner students with 11-hour school day

GARDINER – A teacher at Gardiner Public Schools stopped one of her students between classes recently to ask how he was doing.

“Tired,” was all he said as he carried on to his next class.

It’s a common sentiment throughout Gardiner since the start of the new school year as ongoing repairs to Old Gardiner Road stemming from the destructive June floods have left students south of the road having to adjust to a longer trip to and from school.

The result has been 11-hour school days.

“We were so looking forward to a normal year,” Superintendent Mike Baer said with a chuckle. “And I laugh only because it’s been anything but.”

To allow limited public access to the road during construction hours, designated times in the morning and afternoon were put in place. Weight and length restrictions were also implemented for vehicles on the road due to sharp corners and shaky ground. With morning access times on the road limited in both directions, students have had no choice but to arrive at school earlier and leave later.

Baer says about 25% of the schools’ students live in Mammoth, Wyoming and another 25% live outside the school district and commute on the road. Along with students feeling exhausted after consecutive long school days, fall sports activities have also been impacted with football and volleyball practices getting cut short to allow students to catch the evening buses.

Director of the Mammoth-based nonprofit Little Peoples’ Center Carrie Clay said the time restrictions have been stressful for students and parents who now have limited time to get ready every morning.

“It’s been tough because you really have to sit down and plan your time,” she said. “Otherwise, it’s about three hours to drive around into Mammoth so if you miss that time slot, you’re kind of stuck.”

Since the schoolyear began, she and various volunteers have been providing afterschool care for the K-6 kids waiting after school in addition to preschool kids previously enrolled in the program. Through various donations, the program provides snacks, science projects, activities with local programs including Yellowstone Forever and access to the school’s playground. If students feel stressed or negative following the regular school day, they can opt out of planned activities.

“We’ve got about 35 to 40 kids with nowhere to go,” she said. “We needed to create something for these kids to do since they have such limited time to just be kids.”

The organization temporarily moved its offices from Mammoth to Gardiner during construction. Difficulties have come from supervising and engaging students from all ages during the same time. The center typically employs a staff of five or six people, but Clay says the longer days, restricted road times and overall stress from the flood aftermath have resulted in resignations and staffing issues with the program relying largely on volunteers.

The recent announcement that the road’s completion would likely miss its original Oct. 15 deadline to open came as little surprise to many of the locals who have driven the road every day and monitored its progress. Nonetheless, it still comes as a disappointment to students and parents who were eager to return to their normal schedule.

“Yeah, a lot of tired, tired people,” Baer said. “They’re going home at 8:15 every night and coming down at 7:15 every morning. So, I’m sure they just go home, shower and go to bed.”

‘There’s a plan’

In the week following the flooding, the school board met to begin planning the needed adjustments for the road closure. Grant funding approved for United Way of Park County established the afterschool program while the Yellowstone National Park Service has provided road access for the sports teams’ away games when needed and accelerated the process for purchasing a school bus that met the weight and length requirements.

“There was a lot of anxiety about what it was going to look like because it’s unknown,” he said. “But we tried to reassure [everyone] that there’s a plan…and since that time, school has started and it’s working the best I think it can work.”

Baer said the district lucked out in finding a used school bus that met the needed requirements and arrived in Gardiner in time. He added that the school benefited from having the bus driver for that route live at the top of the hill, which allows him to drop off the students in the morning, remain in town for work during the day and keep the bus overnight at his home.

“I don’t know how he keeps that all straight,” he said. “But our kids are getting to school, that’s what I know.”

Other options that were explored during this time was the return to remote learning similar to the 2020-21 school year but was never seriously considered due to complications teaching and coordinating students both in and out of class, varying degrees of its success with students, the mental toll it took on teachers then and parents' inability to monitor their kids while working.

Another was cutting school time down to half-days when the road was available at noon, but this time has since been removed. As a result, the longer school days mean that the students won’t have to make up for any lost time at the conclusion of the school year.

‘Like driving the Titanic’

Baer hopes the extended road closure is ultimately remembered as little more than a temporary setback, but plans are already in the works to address any potential mental toll the longer days have had on students.

Last year, Gardiner Public Schools and the mental health nonprofit JED Foundation partnered to assess community needs, develop a customized strategic plan to improve student mental health. In March, the foundation facilitated seven, 90-minute focus groups and interviewed 39 students across Park County about perceptions of youth mental health in their schools and communities.

JED Senior Clinical Director Dr. Kurt Michael said many of the dynamics shared by the students are not entirely unique to Park County, but one challenge that is especially true in communities like it is geographic remoteness that complicates access to care.

“That is, for many youth who find mental health treatment seeking to be acceptable, getting to appointments is an added challenge (distance, cost, reliable transportation),” he said in an email to the Gazette.

Between the interview sessions and the weeks since the start of school, the limited access to Old Gardiner Road reportedly has compounded existing issues with both mental health and access to services.

“It’s taken a toll on everybody,” Clay said. “[From] the psychological stress from the parents who have had to get up extra early to financial stresses, that trickles down to their kids.”

In September, a youth summit organized by The JED Foundation, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, local community coalition LiveWell49 and local school districts was held with 41 teenaged students from the county to help clinicians and educators understand the findings from the spring sessions and how to put programs and resources in place to address them.

At the summit, students presented solutions to some of the current barriers to mental health support in their community and a devoted interdisciplinary team at Gardiner School is currently in the process of translating the study's findings into tangible action steps school-wide.

Baer said the process is still in its early stages and that it will take some time before the action steps are implemented in the school due to time limitations, students' extra-curricular activities, assessing the all the findings and follow-up work with the JED Foundation.

“It's like driving the Titanic, you don't turn it on a dime," Baer said.

Paving is currently underway for Old Gardiner Road and last week’s update by the Park Service announced that the road would re-open no later than Nov. 1.