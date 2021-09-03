If you could only pack one suitcase, what would be in it?

That question has plagued Abigail Hornik, who creates immersive miniature worlds that are part tribute, part dreamscape, while also commenting on social issues. It’s a question she first heard while exploring Heart Mountain, the Japanese-American internment camp situated outside Cody, Wyoming.

Hornik, who grew up in New York and lives in Billings, is a first-generation American whose father Josef Hornik survived the Holocaust. As a child, he escaped Berlin after the Kristallnacht riots in 1938, termed “night of broken glass” because of the thousands of shattered windows. It’s estimated that 7,500 Jewish-owned business, homes, and schools were attacked, 91 Jews were murdered and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps as a result of that one night.

To answer the question — what would you pack? — Hornik started with a suitcase. “I was drawn to it because of the notation about mercerized cotton and woolen substitutes,” she said. Her father, too, was a salesman and traveled a lot. This suitcase at one time held “America’s finest all wool custom clothes.”

“I wanted to tell the story of immigrants and minorities, and the injustices that we’ve done,” said Hornik.

Inside the suitcase are walls, mirrors, and so many stereotypes. Mexican figures nap with sombreros on; bright red plastic Indians hunt with bows and arrows in loin cloths; porcelain-white Geishas and romanticized Asian figurines look out across the scene. There’s the oversized Black cook and the round-faced smiling butler, ratty hobos and Chinese railroad workers, and even Humpty Dumpty sitting on the wall (a reference to former President Donald Trump). Stamps from Nazi-era Germany are included in the piece, as well as many other items Hornik has collected over the years, placed together to raise the question: if it were your family suddenly fleeing, what would you pack?

“I was trying to build that wall and create that inner world of confinement — of what happens when we put people in categories — and then our story as a nation of how we’ve treated different populations,” said Hornik.

Some figures face into the scene, acknowledging the problem, some turn their backs. “It’s a tribute to all the people who have been disenfranchised in our society and how we’ve looked at it — and not looked at it.”

Day of the Dead

Hornik describes her works as alters, invoking a style of homage that she fell in love with in Mexico. “I love building alters as tribute. The Day of the Dead altars — I think it’s a beautiful notion.” She describes the Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos, where families create offerings to honor the dead, as celebratory, not morbid.

“They bring musicians into the cemetery, people are picnicking on their ancestor’s graves. It’s a joyous thing.”

The miniature worlds, what Hornik terms her “boxes,” are reminiscent of dioramas that children constructed in shoe boxes for class projects — but on steroids. Hornik’s love and interest of miniature worlds originated when she was young, but she has elevated the art into a dreamscape that pays homage to the subject while starting conversations.

The work is a melting pot of Hornik’s experiences, some beautifully haunting, like “My Father’s Joy,” a box that embodies the abandonment she felt when her father died in 2006, and “In Memory of Diane Arbus,” which references the photographer’s suicide but also celebrates her life’s work.

“There is love, and it’s about maintaining the connection,” Hornik described.

Such an intrigue in miniature art was ignited by a dollhouse she had growing up. The house, which she was building with her father, was about half completed when Hornik’s parents divorced.

The dollhouse “was glorious,” Hornik recalled. “We were electrifying it. We were wallpapering it. It was a major project.”

Modeled after a colonial Williamsburg mansion at 1:12 scale (meaning every foot is scaled down to one inch), the dollhouse was sold.

Losing the dollhouse became ingrained in losing a part of her childhood, something Hornik began exploring again decades later. “It satiates this thing I never got to finish in my youth.”

The dollhouse world is dwindling, said Hornik. “It’s really becoming a lost art.” She travels frequently as an art curator and makes a point to visit stores that specialize in tiny furnishings. “They are really hard to find. Every city I go to I look up dollhouse stores.”

She also amasses little objects from antique malls, where she can spend hours seeking out the right pieces. “It’s really just whether an object speaks to me. For some reason, there’s a visceral response to an object, and I have to have it. And then it all comes together in the studio.”

Of the strangest objects she’s found is a stash of miniature penises. “We were in the markets in Mexico and they have so much in miniature because of the Day of the Dead. They were mixed in with the fruits.”

Hornik’s work has a sense of humor and a dash of irony. In “Bell Jar,” she placed one of the small phallic pieces under glass. Hanging on a tiny velvet chair are a pair of handcuffs, labeled “freedom.”

Many of these miniature worlds are explorations of topics that challenge Hornik. “My story is about women, so for me I really appreciate the physicality and beauty of women, and yet I hate the objectification of women. I struggle with this story of how we get objectified and how we get power.”

Her piece “Campus Cutie” is titled after a figure Hornik found, one made by Louis Marx, the “Toy King” who ran the largest toy company in the world in the 1950s. She placed the figurine — a slender and pouting college student holding the edges of her a short nightie — into a cage surrounded by tiny perfume bottles, cleaning gloves, winking cosmetic cases, and other relics intended to capture the sexuality and perceived function of women.

“This piece is entirely based on me finding that object,” said Hornik. “I was just so offended, so she was the impetus of this and is very much in a cage for a reason.”

Such worlds are easy to get lost in. The longer you look, the more you see. It sticks you in one place and requires study and a deeper look.

“It is meant to be voyeuristic in nature,” said Hornik.

She doesn't often work to scale, selecting pieces based on what she intends to communicate, so some pieces have this incongruity. "The items may not be to scale but are all telling the same story."

One piece that has a strong sense of scale is a replica of Patti Smith’s home, which she titled “If Patti Smith and Me Were Friends.”

“Full disclosure: I’m obsessed with Patti Smith,” said Hornik, who based the home on Smith’s book, “M Train,” centered on Smith's purchase of a house on Coney Island. The roof, set a bit askew, could even leak, just like Smith’s.

Inside the home are framed photos of Smith’s friends and lovers, and a journal on the floor contains Smith’s own words, next to some Chinese take-out. CSI Miami is on the TV, and her electric and acoustic guitars are placed lovingly in the corners of the room.

'Outsider art'

Working in the miniature world with a lot of found objects places Hornik on the outskirts of the mainstream art world, and though she has BFA in photography and video from Clark University, she considers herself an outsider artist.

Of creating these works, “you go down that rabbit hole, and you’re in it,” said Hornik. “All of a sudden, one of your characters takes you down that path.”

Though Hornik has sold her work before, it’s been to friends. Her first major exhibition opened in August at Stapleton Gallery, in a group show titled “Estate Sale of the Mind.” The gallery is accessed by appointment.

“I don’t know if it’s hard to part with them,” Hornik said. “All the pieces I’ve sold have gone to friends so I know where they live. I don’t know what it is going to feel like.”

Email Arts and Entertainment Reporter Anna Paige at apaige@billingsgazette.com or follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @penandpaige.

