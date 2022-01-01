'It's about time': Recreational marijuana gets green light in Yellowstone County

In December 1933, the comedy quartet the Marx Brothers claimed to be the first in the country to enjoy legal alcoholic libations after the United States officially repealed Prohibition. Nearly nine decades later, the Porter sisters were among the first in Montana to leave a dispensary with bags of legally purchased recreational cannabis.
Beginning Saturday, customers age 21 and older got the green light to enter dispensaries across the state. At Lionheart Caregiving just outside Billings, Kate, Amy and Hillary Porter were the first in a line of about a dozen people to make historic purchases, one ounce at a time.
“We’re really excited it’s here, and it feels great to be a part of history,” said Amy Porter, who has been in Billings for the past two weeks with her sisters.
For 14 months, officials in and out of the marijuana industry have prepared for Jan. 1, when recreational cannabis became legally available in certain Montana cities and counties. As of Saturday, the question of recreational pot has split the country, the Montana State News Bureau reported. There are 28 “green” counties that allow its sale, and 28 where voters opted not to allow it. However, statewide use and possession remains legal, albeit with certain limitations.
Per the recreational cannabis laws in effect as of Saturday, anyone 21 and older can possess up to one ounce of pot. Anyone who holds more than one ounce, but less than two, or who smokes marijuana in a public space, could be charged with a civil infraction. Local law enforcement are currently bracing for a steep rise in DUIs, the State News Bureau reported, as driving while high is also illegal.
Billings voters opted to exclude recreational marijuana storefronts from the city proper. Outside of town, Yellowstone County dispensaries saw a surge in customers Saturday. Cannabis will continue to be available at least until June of this year when county residents will again vote on whether to remain green. In November 2020, while the overall results showed a resounding approval of recreational marijuana sales, Yellowstone County’s results showed an approval rate of 50.7% to 49.3%.
At Lionheart Caregiving, some of the customers were locals. Others were like the Porter sisters, visitors who just happened to be in the right place at the right time. The three came to Billings to be with their father, who recently went through surgery at a local hospital. Of the three, only Amy Porter lives in a state where recreational pot is legal.
“For me, I just appreciate the recreational lifestyle. I’m happy to see it available here, and I hope it stays that way in June,” Hillary Porter said.
The three sisters each left with the purchases sealed in a child-proof exit bag. Legally, those purchases will have to remain there until the Porters reach a private residence. A sign hangs on the entrance to Lionheart reminding recreational cannabis customers that they cannot puff or eat any products inside or around the dispensary.
Located on South Frontage Road since September 2018, all five employees at Lionheart were on hand Saturday to meet the rush of customers, which persisted from the morning and into the afternoon.
“We’re definitely letting people know they can’t go into the parking lot and light up,” said General Manager Alisha Sublett.
Sublett, who has work at Lionheart since it opened, said she and the other employees have fielded calls from customers about recreational marijuana’s availability since November of last year. The budtenders putting extra TLC into explaining THC to first-time users contributed to the wait Saturday. Although each person will react differently to marijuana, Sublett recommended those trying it for the first time ask their budtenders for products that stay between 10 mg of THC or less.
About an hour after Lionheart opened, Christ Powell joined those waiting in line to show an employee his ID. For years, the Wyoming man has used cannabis to supplement the medications prescribed for his back, cannabis that he needed to drive to Colorado for prior to Jan. 1. After two surgeries, he still suffers from pain and muscle cramps. Between pills or pot, he said, he absolutely prefers marijuana.
“I’m definitely happy it’s finally available here in Montana. I feel like it’s just like booze in that people should be able to enjoy it, so long as it’s in a safe and controlled way…I’m grateful for it, and it’s about time,” he said.