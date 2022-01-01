'It's about time': Recreational marijuana gets green light in Yellowstone County

In December 1933, the comedy quartet the Marx Brothers claimed to be the first in the country to enjoy legal alcoholic libations after the United States officially repealed Prohibition. Nearly nine decades later, the Porter sisters were among the first in Montana to leave a dispensary with bags of legally purchased recreational cannabis.

Beginning Saturday, customers age 21 and older got the green light to enter dispensaries across the state. At Lionheart Caregiving just outside Billings, Kate, Amy and Hillary Porter were the first in a line of about a dozen people to make historic purchases, one ounce at a time.

“We’re really excited it’s here, and it feels great to be a part of history,” said Amy Porter, who has been in Billings for the past two weeks with her sisters.

For 14 months, officials in and out of the marijuana industry have prepared for Jan. 1, when recreational cannabis became legally available in certain Montana cities and counties. As of Saturday, the question of recreational pot has split the country, the Montana State News Bureau reported. There are 28 “green” counties that allow its sale, and 28 where voters opted not to allow it. However, statewide use and possession remains legal, albeit with certain limitations.