'It's so inspiring' new photography book highlights MasterLube's business, culture

It doesn’t take long for Bill Simmons to bump into someone he knows in Billings. As he casually waited for a meeting in one of his five MasterLube lobbies, he recognized a man standing in front of him waiting for an oil change.

“He used to work here years ago,” Simmons said with a smile. “I only wish I could remember his name.”

It’s not that uncommon for Simmons. Since opening the first location in 1981, he has seen thousands of workers successfully go through his auto service shops, which famously emphasize short-term tenures over long-term employment so that his employees can determine and work towards their future career.

This employee development model has garnered national praise and will soon be the subject of its own photography book.

Entitled “On the Way to Somewhere: Changing Lives and Changing Oil,” a series of photographs profiling the business and its workers by Wisconsin-based photographer Tim Keane is slated for an exhibition and book release this summer.

The reason he chose to highlight the Billings chain is because of the admiration he had gained for its approach and its workers over the years. Simmons signed off on the idea, fascinated by the idea of finding someone's future in their face through photography like he had through his business.

“It’s incredibly humbling,” Keane said. “To see all these people that have an eye to the future.”

Every location in Billings and Laurel features an alumni wall of fame highlighting various workers' stories over the years. Alumni — endearingly referred to as “Lubers” — have ranged from bank tellers to entrepreneurs and include former state Attorney General Tim Fox and current state Indian Affairs Director Misty Kuhl.

Regarding MasterLube's unique approach, Simmons explained the expectation is for employees to work three times greater than what the company can afford to pay them regardless of their background or even their interest in automotive work so that they carry that commitment over to their true passion.

“You don’t come here to change oil, you come here to get on that wall,” Simmons said as he looked back at his employees from over the years.

Keane, a previous business owner, has known Simmons since the 1990s through business seminars, advertising work with the Billings Gazette, and talks given to his MBA students at Marquette University.

After deciding to shift his focus to professional photography about 10 years ago, it didn’t take long for him to reach out to Simmons once again for a new kind of venture. He said that he began exploring concepts for a photography book about a year ago and that a profile on MasterLube quickly rose to the top of his list.

Keane scheduled various trips to Billings starting in spring 2022 to shoot photos detailing current employees, business operations and training sessions along with profiles and words from alumni across the state. The book will also include a foreword by Rocky Mountain College President Dr. Bob Wilmouth.

“The concept is a day in the life of one of these shops,” Keane said. “It’s meant to be a reflection of the business (philosophy): ‘nobody leaves without a job,’ which is kind of an incredible statement.”

The book is currently going through the editing process by Rocky Mountain College art instructor and photographer Todd Forsgren. Shortly after moving to Montana over two years ago, Forsgren came away with similar impressions of the Billings business fixture to Keane’s.

“I, just by happenstance, got my oil changed at a MasterLube shortly after moving here and was blown away by this amazing, unique company,” he said. “So, when I heard about this project, I jumped at the opportunity.”

The photo exhibit is slated to be held at Rocky Mountain College sometime during the summer just ahead of the book’s release.

“It’s so inspiring,” Keane said. “I’ve never seen a more motivated group of people in my life, and I’ve taught a lot of MBA students.”