Jackknifed semi has part of I-90 blocked near Big Timber

A jackknifed semi truck has the passing lane and part of the driving lane blocked on the interstate near the Big Timber interchange.
Road conditions in the area were described by the Montana Department of Transportation as scattered snow and ice.
MDT put out an incident report on the blockage at about 8:26 a.m. Thursday morning. The semi is located at westbound I-90 near mile marker 366.5.
Drivers should expect single lane traffic and reduced speeds, according to MDT.
Mike Kordenbrock
Morning General Assignment Reporter
General assignment reporter for The Billings Gazette.
