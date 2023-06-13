Jason Isbell knows he writes sad songs.

In 2016, around the release of “The Nashville Sound,” a record he released with his longtime backing band The 400 Unit, Isbell collaborated with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to make a faux-infomercial for Isbell’s quest to write the “saddest song ever.” Perspective topics include “the devil’s brown liquor” and “the no-good bankerman knocking on the door with papers.”

It wouldn’t be funny if it didn’t ring so true. Isbell’s built a career comprised of songs so sad they’re unfair to play in casual situations. If you hear “Speed Trap Town” or “Dress Blues” at the grocery store, some poor cashier is about to get fired. At his show at the Alberta Bair in March, Isbell played “Elephant,” a cut off 2013’s “Southeastern” about watching a friend waste away to cancer that’s so frank and brutal it’s almost impossible to even listen to. If anybody filed to the bathroom at that moment, you’d have to excuse them. It was out of necessity.

Isbell and 400 Unit’s newest record “Weathervanes” was released last Friday. A sticker on the vinyl version reads, “Life and death songs played for and by grown ass people.” That’s a perfectly Isbell-ian sentence, winking and clever and quietly devastating. Life, death, it’s all here. Throw it on and buckle up.

“Weathervanes” is full of perfectly Isbell-ian sentences. The ghosts of the American experiment run through the album, tales of familial violence, addiction and abuse so familiar you’ll swear you’ve heard them before on your first listen.

And yes, they’re sad. Achingly, breakingly sad. But Isbell’s great gift is turning the putrid palatable. One life’s trash is another’s treasure. “Weathervanes” burbles by like a river — steady, meandering and meditative. The brilliant performer and songwriter Amanda Shires, who also happens to be married to Isbell, lends her aching fiddle and plaintive backing vocals to a handful of tracks.

Even for an artist as accomplished as Isbell, “Weathervanes” feels like a leap, like he’s living in an artistic area most writers never even dream of getting to. It feels like listening to him for the first time. Even if those feelings are often accompanied by sorrow.

On “White Beretta,” Isbell remembers listening to a song by the alt-country trailblazers Son Volt during a tumultuous time in his early life. How many people now can say that about any of the myriad tunes he’s written?

With that in mind, here’s a power-ranking of the saddest lines on “Weathervanes.” For brevity’s sake, let’s keep it to five. There’s not enough space in this paper to capture every heartbreak.

5. ‘Wish it was as simple as somebody done somebody wrong’ – ‘Miles’

It’s become tradition for Isbell to close out records with a song about his daughter Mercy, who was born in 2015. “The Nashville Sound” had “Something to Love,” and “Reunions” rounded out with “Letting You Go.” Both those songs are solid. They’re warm and earnest, a bit too treacly for an artist of Isbell’s caliber. But hey, you’ll give a new dad a break.

“Miles,” the final song on “Weathervanes” both continues and upsets that tradition. It’s ostensibly about his family, but “Miles” eschews the cornier side Isbell would indulge in for glassy eyed realism. In its narrative, Isbell imagines a future in which he’s estranged from his wife and daughter, looking back on their sepia toned glory days.

And the worst part, as reflected by the above line? Nobody is even at fault. People just drift, pulling apart and crashing together without plan or pattern.

“In the name of survival,” he sings, “we get used to this.”

4. ‘I could have been somebody’s father, couldn’t boil a pot of water’ – ‘White Beretta’

Great songwriters can make the universal relatable. You don’t have to be burned by Warren Beatty (allegedly) to feel the righteous anger of “You’re So Vain.”

Isbell is a consummate storyteller, capable of creating worlds out of a few phrases. But he ventures into autobiography for “White Beretta,” ruminating on the abortion his teenage girlfriend had, and the trip the pair took from northern Alabama to Memphis to get it done.

When the personal becomes political, we forget the human cost. Words become slogans, not representations of anything real. But Isbell can’t forget the tangible details. He lists his age — 19 — and the year — 1998 — even naming the exact make of car they drove.

“I’m sorry you had to go in that room alone,” he sings. “White Beretta” is a heck of an apology.

3. ‘He was sweet and soft, shied away from the inside fastballs and died doing life without parole’ – ‘Cast Iron Skillet’

“Cast Iron Skillet” splits the difference between corn-pone and chaos. Isbell tosses off folksy tidbits — “don’t wash a cast iron skillet,” “don’t drink and drive, you’ll spill it” – that progressively get darker. “That dog bites my kid, I’ll kill it,” he murmurs, sounding like someone who will make good on that promise.

Isbell weaves together those platitudes with anecdotes. One is about Nathan Boyd, a childhood compatriot of Isbell’s who, along with his brother Eric, stabbed a restaurant owner to death in 1999. Boyd died in prison in 2021.

Isbell uses sports, the level playing field that heightens athleticism into theater, as a means to look back and humanize. In addition to clichés and cast iron, what other things get passed around from generation to generation, without us ever stopping to really think about them?

2. ‘Nothing makes me feel like much of nothing anymore’ – ‘King of Oklahoma’

When it’s portrayed in pharmaceutical commercials, depression is usually presented as an amorphous blue blob, a sort of all-encompassing sadness. But most anyone who has actually grappled with the beast can tell you that real depression — the true, can’t get out of bed type stuff — is more numbing than painful. It’s the death of emotions, not the heightening of them. The world will tear you to pieces, and the horror is that it doesn’t make you feel any different than it does when things go well.

That’s the zone Isbell’s narrator is occupying on “King of Oklahoma.” Isbell’s voice breaks as he wails about the disillusion of his character's marriage. He eventually reveals that the matrimony fell apart after the narrator got addicted to painkillers, following a fall from a ladder which he’d been trying to urinate off of.

It takes a heck of a mind to even come up with that premise, and a genius to have the restraint to play it serious. It’s not always the titanic collisions that ruin you. It can be the tiny accidents caused by split-second decisions.

1. ‘I was the worst of the two of us’ – ‘When We Were Close’

“When We Were Close” eulogizes Justin Townes Earle, once one of the promising newcomers on the Americana scene alongside Isbell. He’s written about Earle before, the darkly comic “New South Wales” off “Southeastern” is about their ill-fated tour in Australia.

But as Isbell’s star took off, Earle’s vanished. He was found dead in 2020 at age 38. The death was attributed to an overdose of cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Isbell has been open about his addictions to drugs and alcohol — check out the HBO documentary “Running With Our Eyes Closed” for a deep dive on his personal demons — but suffice to say that “Singer found dead” was a headline many thought would one day run next to a photo of Isbell.

Over the 400 Unit’s stomping backbeat, Isbell looks back at his and Earle’s halcyon days, not tinged with nostalgia but with sober reality.

“You were bound for glory and grown to die,” Isbell sings, referencing Earle’s namesake Townes Van Zant and father Steve Earle. “But why wasn’t I?”

The question doesn’t have an easy answer. All Isbell can do is couple together twin images: one of Earle, dying alone. Another of the pair on stage, with their lives laid out ahead of them. Sometimes the question is enough on its own.