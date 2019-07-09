Jim Bridger Days will take over the town of Bridger starting July 19. The celebration lasts all weekend at various locations around the town.
Friday events start in the morning with the Bone Daddy’s poker run and continue with a tractor and truck pull at the rodeo grounds, vendors at the pool park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk, live music by Tanglewood and more.
The fun gets started that Saturday with the Church of the Rockies serving a hearty breakfast at Hots Casino parking lot at 7 a.m. Other events include a parade on Main Street, a free barbecue with live entertainment by Amber Lynn with Fool on a Stool from noon to 3 p.m., a demolition derby and a dance with live music by Exit 53 at night.
On Sunday, a flower bed in memory of Lillie Reamy will be dedicated at the senior center and the Carbon County Kart Club races will take place south of town.