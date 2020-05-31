Joliet 'drive-in rodeo' gets cowboys back in the saddle in season shortened by cancellations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rodeo is back in Montana, even if it didn’t look much like a regular rodeo.

There were only a few cowboys on a few saddle broncs, with no bulls, barrel racers or even a clown. For laughs, there was a short-legged dog race, mostly corgis and a tiny dachshund named “Wiener” who won.

“I’m just so glad to be out of my house, to be with other people, to have a conversation with another person, in person,” said Willa Granger.

Billed as a “drive-in rodeo” and hosted by the Sankey Pro Rodeo family on their ranch outside Joliet, the Saturday and Sunday events were organized with the guidance of Carbon County health officials.

About 100 fans parked around the arena Saturday, many sitting on lawn chairs in the bed of pick-up trucks. Kids ran wild and free.

Granger attended after seeing a notice about the rodeo in her Facebook feed. She’s staying with friends in Cody, Wyoming, while work is done on her home in Roseburg, Oregon.

“To tell you the truth, I’m not even that big of a fan of rodeo, I just wanted to be with people,” she said. “But who cares? Have you seen those cowboys?”