Joliet wildfire injures Red Lodge firefighter

A firefighter from Red Lodge Fire Rescue was injured Friday after a fire near Joliet overtook a 2-person crew.

The firefighter, who was unnamed in a Red Lodge Fire Rescue Facebook post Friday evening, was taken to a hospital by ambulance and subsequently flown to a Salt Lake City hospital with "severe burn injuries."

According to the post, the 2-person engine crew was attacking the Harris fire when the wind suddenly shifted direction and the fire overtook the crew.

"This is a stark reminder of how dangerous this job can be," the department wrote. "Please keep our brave firefighter and his family in your thoughts and prayers - they will undoubtedly need your support in the days to follow."

Phone calls to the department for more information Friday night were not immediately returned.

