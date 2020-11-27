'Jook, A Chicken Joint' offers dinner option at Sassy Biscuit

Buns for the sandwiches are developed from the biscuit recipe, which has been evolved into a yeast roll. The menu is small but robust. The "Jook Style" features a fried chicken breast, coleslaw, zucchini pickles, and garlic aioli. The “R&P's Way” includes marinated tomatoes and bacon with the aioli, and a third offering, the "Sweet & Sassy" comes with habanero peach sauce and fried onions.

Each sandwich costs $14 and comes with a country side including baked beans, deviled eggs, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, or potato salad. And — in an homage to breakfast — chicken wings and waffles will be on the dinner menu.

Another perk to operating Jook: The business can use its cabaret license, which allows them to serve alcohol starting at 11 a.m.

“That helped inspire Jook,” said Fillinger. “We have beer and wine license and are only using it for two hours a day. Jook gives us an opportunity to use that more.” Known for mimosas in the late mornings, the location also offers several local beers on tap and is beefing up the nighttime selection with wine.

“I feel like we are in the middle of the market,” Fillinger said of Jook. “You may not want to spend $80 on dinner. You may just want to have a few beers, get some chicken. That’s our jam.”