Judge approves Billings subdivision residents' class-action lawsuit settlement

A settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by residents of the Copper Ridge subdivision in Billings was approved by a Judge Tuesday.

Yellowstone County District Judge Gregory Todd approved the $3.45 million settlement to be split by residents of the far West End neighborhood who claim their homes have been damaged by the negligence of developers.

The case, however, is not closed, the plaintiff’s lead attorney John Heenan said Tuesday.

“This money won’t make them (homeowners) anywhere near whole,” he said. “We’ll continue to investigate. Other people have responsibility and we’ll continue to pursue it.”

As many as 661 homeowners remained in the class action suit, after two homeowners opted out, according to court documents.

The judge found the settlement “fair, reasonable and adequate.” Claim forms will be sent to class members in late July or early August, said Heenan.

The suit named as defendants Rimrock Engineering, Rawhide Engineering, Robert Kukes and several John Does.