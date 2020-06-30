Judge approves Billings subdivision residents' class-action lawsuit settlement

A settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by residents of the Copper Ridge subdivision in Billings was approved by a Judge Tuesday.
Yellowstone County District Judge Gregory Todd approved the $3.45 million settlement to be split by residents of the far West End neighborhood who claim their homes have been damaged by the negligence of developers.
The case, however, is not closed, the plaintiff’s lead attorney John Heenan said Tuesday.
“This money won’t make them (homeowners) anywhere near whole,” he said. “We’ll continue to investigate. Other people have responsibility and we’ll continue to pursue it.”
As many as 661 homeowners remained in the class action suit, after two homeowners opted out, according to court documents.
The judge found the settlement “fair, reasonable and adequate.” Claim forms will be sent to class members in late July or early August, said Heenan.
The suit named as defendants Rimrock Engineering, Rawhide Engineering, Robert Kukes and several John Does.
The engineering firms failed to properly address concerns raised in an earlier geotechnical engineering report for the subdivision that identified "hydro-collapsible" soil in the area and called for further investigation, according to the plaintiffs.
Under the terms of the agreement, money would be distributed among 663 homeowners according to a formula awarding more in cases where homeowners can document property damage.
Everyone who lives in the subdivision is covered, under the idea that even without damage to their home property values could sink due to their proximity to the homes with collapsing foundations.
Seth Cunningham, an attorney for Rimrock Engineering, said earlier in the case the proposed settlement was not an admission of liability but that it would benefit everyone involved.
“The parties involved agreed that it was in their best interests to move past this matter given the limited amount of insurance funds available," Cunningham wrote.
