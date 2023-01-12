Judge rules in favor of Yellowstone County in Metra management lawsuit

A lawsuit that sought to bar Yellowstone County from pursuing efforts in the future to privatize management at MetraPark was dismissed Thursday in District Court.

"Whether the newly-constituted (county) commission will even further entertain privatization is pure speculation," Yellowstone County District Court Judge Rod Souza wrote in his ruling. "Further, any procedure they would use is pure speculation. Finally, any purported future wrongdoing of Oak View (Group) is pure speculation. Therefore, there is no ripe claim or justiciable controversy."

Gene Jarussi, a retired Billings attorney, had asked District Court to stop Yellowstone County from any future attempt to privatize MetraPark and to bar the county from working with Oak View Group.

Thursday's ruling ends a court battle that started last fall. In September, Jarussi filed a complaint with District Court asking that the county’s entire process for seeking bids from private companies wanting to take over management at MetraPark be declared invalid.

In his complaint, Jarussi argued that county leaders had inappropriately handled the process in looking to privatize management of the county-owned event facility. He specifically sought that one of those private companies, Oak View Group or OVG, be disqualified from participating in the future.

Specifically, Jarussi said that communication between county commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman and OVG violated the "no contact" clause included in the public bid process and that the two sides colluded to bring about a specific outcome.

Pitman is no longer a commissioner. He lost his seat to Mark Morse, who ran as a challenger to Pitman in the June primary elections. Morse has been sympathetic to Commissioner John Ostlund's point of view; Ostlund long opposed the way Pitman and Jones went about exploring privatization.

The county responded in October to Jarussi's lawsuit by terminating its bid process and rejecting the two bids it had received from the two private companies. OVG and ASM Global, both L.A.-based events and venue management companies, had submitted bids with the county last fall.

Yellowstone County then filed a motion in District Court to dismiss Jarussi's lawsuit.

After the county terminated its bid process, Jarussi amended his complaint in November and argued that the county stopping the bid process didn't solve the other issues involved with the county's quest to privatize management at Metra.

He asked Yellowstone County District Court for "declaratory and injunctive relief regarding any future attempt by this board to privatize Metra, and particularly seeks to enjoin any future management contract with OVG," he wrote in his court brief.

Thursday's ruling dismissing Jarussi's complaint was welcomed by the county.

"The county commissioners have been working to address the needs of the county in the best ways possible," Jeana Lervick, chief in-house deputy county attorney, said in a statement. "This issue, in particular, was one where they listened to the concerns of the community and shifted course. We are pleased that they can move on and continue to provide Yellowstone County with the best possible community services."