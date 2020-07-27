You are the owner of this article.
Judge rules MetraPark grandstands can come down
The grandstands at MetraPark

The grandstands at MetraPark on Wednesday.

The MetraPark Grandstands will be demolished as planned by the Yellowstone County Commissioners, a district court judge has ruled.

"The (Montana Race Horse and Breeders) Coalition's application for preliminary injunction is denied," Yellowstone County District Court Judge Rod Souza wrote in his ruling, issued Friday evening. 

The (Montana Race Horse and Breeders) Coalition had filed for an injunction earlier this month seeking to temporarily halt the demolition of the MetraPark Grandstands, arguing that the county rushed the process and that more time was needed to make the right decision. 

They're off

Horses bolt from the starting gate at Yellowstone Downs on a September afternoon in 2005. There hasn't been horse racing at the MetraPark track since 2011, and now the grandstands are scheduled to be demolished.

The county responded, arguing it had followed the public process and was within its rights to tear down the grandstands. 

Dan Fuchs, the coalition's president, said that the injunction wasn't as much about saving the grandstands as it was about making sure the county was following a process and not rushing to tear down the structure. 

Specifically, he cited the age of the grandstands and that they're eligible to be listed on the Registry of National Historic Places. He also argued the loss of the Grandstands without a plan for replacement would do irreparable harm to the county fairgrounds. 

Grandstand conceptual drawing, 1949

An illustration shows the plans Midland Empire Fairgrounds grandstand prior to the beginning of construction of the grandstands in 1949.

"The coalition's alleged irreparable harm involves disagreeing with the commissioners' decision to demolish the grandstands," Souza wrote. "Injunctive relief cannot lie upon disagreement with governmental action." 

County commissioners have long discussed tearing down the grandstands and invited the public to be a part of the discussion, Souza wrote. 

Yellowstone County recently finished a draft master plan for future redevelopment of MetraPark, which includes various options for the replacement of the grandstands, along with other amenities.

The county plans to spend the next year gathering feedback from county residents and business leaders on what options they want for MetraPark as it produces a final draft for the fairground's redevelopment.

"The commissioners appreciate that the process can continue," said Jeana Lervick, the commissioners' attorney. "They are hopeful that the association's desires, as well as those of all in Yellowstone County, can be a part of the future planning for MetraPark. They encourage all to take part in the process and look forward to what the future holds for the facility."

Retrospective: Metra construction

