Judge rules MetraPark grandstands can come down

Specifically, he cited the age of the grandstands and that they're eligible to be listed on the Registry of National Historic Places. He also argued the loss of the Grandstands without a plan for replacement would do irreparable harm to the county fairgrounds.

"The coalition's alleged irreparable harm involves disagreeing with the commissioners' decision to demolish the grandstands," Souza wrote. "Injunctive relief cannot lie upon disagreement with governmental action."

County commissioners have long discussed tearing down the grandstands and invited the public to be a part of the discussion, Souza wrote.

Yellowstone County recently finished a draft master plan for future redevelopment of MetraPark, which includes various options for the replacement of the grandstands, along with other amenities.

The county plans to spend the next year gathering feedback from county residents and business leaders on what options they want for MetraPark as it produces a final draft for the fairground's redevelopment.