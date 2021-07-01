July brings the heat, after second-hottest Billings June ever

7 Day Forecast
Billings experienced the second-hottest June on record last month — but that heat rolled into July — and is here to stick around.
As of Thursday, forecasters predicted above average highs in Montana for the first two weeks of July. Parts of Eastern Montana are under excessive heat warnings and the Billings area is under a heat advisory as folks begin to celebrate the long Fourth of July weekend.
“This prolonged heat can cause city water problems and increase electricity use,” said Krista Carrothers of the National Weather Service in Billings on Thursday. “We need to make sure to not cause any sparks during the high heat and extreme drought we are facing.”
The latest heat wave is a part of a large high-pressure system that caused unprecedented 110+ degree highs across the Pacific Northwest, with dozens of people dying from heat exhaustion. Though the weather will not be as harsh in Montana, the NWS climate outlook predicted the state will be drier and hotter than average for the next 14 days, appearing as the largest weather outlier in the country.
The average temperature in June of 73.1 degrees is more than 8 degrees higher than Billings' June average of 64.7. Last month also had just 0.29 inches of rainfall, which is almost two inches below average.
The hottest June in Billings history was in 1988, also the year an unprecedented amount of Yellowstone Park burned. Nearly 800,000 acres, or a third of the park, was affected by wildfires.
This year also marked Billings’ third driest first six months ever. Officials responded with Red Flag warnings, denoting prime fire conditions across the state. Gov. Greg Gianforte also declared a statewide drought emergency Thursday.
“Every region of the state faces severe to extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse,” Gianforte said in a statement. “These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry, and could bring a severe wildfire season.”
Forecasters said high temperatures are expected to stay above 93 degrees in Billings through the middle of July. That 15-day heat wave would break the all-time record of 93 degrees or above highs set in 1936 and 1988.
“Right now we are most concerned about human health,” NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Patrick Gilchrist said. “There is not a lot of time for the air to cool like we are used to. Our high temps are usually in the 80s.”
Gilchrist said Glasgow set a record Thursday morning for the highest minimum temperature of 70 degrees, and will likely reach triple digits for the next four days. Eastern Montana will possibly cool down on Monday, but some areas are also predicting thunderstorms, presenting a greater fire danger to the region.
With the extended heat, Carrothers said to stay hydrated, wear loose fitting clothing, and to get inside or out of the sun as much as possible. People who work in the sun should take breaks, and try to find local cooling centers. Do work outside during the morning or evening.
“This thing is here to stay,'' Carrothers said.