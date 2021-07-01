July brings the heat, after second-hottest Billings June ever

Billings experienced the second-hottest June on record last month — but that heat rolled into July — and is here to stick around.

As of Thursday, forecasters predicted above average highs in Montana for the first two weeks of July. Parts of Eastern Montana are under excessive heat warnings and the Billings area is under a heat advisory as folks begin to celebrate the long Fourth of July weekend.

“This prolonged heat can cause city water problems and increase electricity use,” said Krista Carrothers of the National Weather Service in Billings on Thursday. “We need to make sure to not cause any sparks during the high heat and extreme drought we are facing.”

The latest heat wave is a part of a large high-pressure system that caused unprecedented 110+ degree highs across the Pacific Northwest, with dozens of people dying from heat exhaustion. Though the weather will not be as harsh in Montana, the NWS climate outlook predicted the state will be drier and hotter than average for the next 14 days, appearing as the largest weather outlier in the country.

The average temperature in June of 73.1 degrees is more than 8 degrees higher than Billings' June average of 64.7. Last month also had just 0.29 inches of rainfall, which is almost two inches below average.