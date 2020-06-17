June snow closes Beartooth Pass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three days short of the official beginning of summer, snowy winter conditions have closed the Beartooth Pass at the Montana and Wyoming border to Long Lake.

Adverse weather conditions are being reported in Wyoming along the Beartooth Pass on US Highway 212, and travelers near the state line should turn around and return to Red Lodge or use the Gardiner entrance or Highway 296, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Updates on the pass will be made as they are received.

Elevations up to 8,000 feet could see 6 to 10 inches of snow into Thursday as a cold Pacific air mass moves through Wyoming and Montana. South-central Montana will see precipitation and cooler temperatures that will taper off into Thursday afternoon. Billings could see another half-inch of rain into Thursday, according to Todd Chambers with the Billings National Weather Service.

Wednesday in Billings could see a high temperature in the upper 50s. Thursday will see a high in the mid-60s while Friday will warm up to be in the mid-70s.

