Junior League of Billings to host virtual Montana Women’s Leadership Conference

The Junior League of Billings will host a women’s leadership conference on on Friday, Feb.12.

The conference will be done virtually and will span themes of professional, personal and community leadership to inspire and elevate Montana. These themes closely tie in with the organization’s mission of promoting leadership by developing the potential of women.

The conference's keynote speaker is motivational speaker and author Ashley Rhodes-Courter. After spending 10 years in the foster care system, Ashley was adopted at the age of 12.

Rhodes-Courter's first book “Three Little Words” is an international bestseller and has been published in at least four countries. Her second book, “Three More Words” debuted at #1 on Amazon bestseller list.

Other breakout sessions and workshops will feature local speakers including Nicole Biondich, Akvilina Rieger, Kim Lewis, Juli Pierce, Karen Grosz, Michelle Buehring, Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, Leif Welhaven, and Karen Baumgart.

For more information on the conference or tickets please call 406-652-6272 or visit www.juniorleagueofbillings.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0