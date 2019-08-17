For 18-year-old Walker Anttila, his last 4-H/FFA Junior Livestock Sale at MontanaFair will be bittersweet.
Having participated in livestock sales for 10 years as part of the Joliet FFA chapter, saying goodbye to his 1,400 pound steer Snoop will be difficult. But he knows that the animals he’s shown and sold in the past have helped him get to where he is today.
Right after the sale on Saturday, Anttila said he’ll be heading over to Wyoming for college to study animal science and agriculture communications.
“All of this money is going into my future and paying for my college,” he said. “Whatever I don’t have in scholarships, I’m using my money from sales to put back into my pocket for college, to travel down the road, or whenever I need it.”
When he first started 4-H, his father helped him raise a pig named Bell Bell, and his mother helped foster his competitive nature. Every year since then, he wanted to get better at showing and selling his animals.
“I started growing as a person and as a leader in 4-H and FFA,” Anttila said. “I wanted to be better at this and it’s really an amazing part of the world. It’s a big family deal. We’re all out here to compete, but we’re still family and friends at the same time.”
Since September, Anttila has raised Snoop and attended shows each weekend for competition.
It’s like a family vacation, he said, but caring for Snoop involves waking up early every day in the rain or sunshine to wash and blow dry his steer’s hair, as well as feed him and manage his weight.
“They’re a pet. I raise them all year round,” Anttila said. “It’s a bondship, but we know how the industry works and what it takes to be in the industry. These are market animals, but at the same time, we gave them a good life.”
Taylor Sprenger, 15, and her little sister Sydney, 9, showed their 1,400 pound Black Angus Cross steers Teddy and Ferdinand on Saturday as well. Taylor Sprenger has participated in livestock sales for three years, while this is Sydney Sprenger’s first year.
Taylor is the president of the Shepherd Wranglers 4-H chapter and barrel races with horses that she’s raised.
She even won a trip to Washington D.C. after writing a bill advocating for a four-day school week for the state of Montana. Having an extra day to care for and train animals is important to kids like her.
“I do not like going to school in the morning, I can honestly say that,” Taylor Sprenger said.
The girls’ father, Jon Sprenger, said that he was raised selling horses, steers, and pigs in 4-H, too.
“The leadership aspect that is involved in 4-H and FFA is paramount,” Jon Sprenger said. “The skills they receive from these organizations will help them throughout their entire lives. These are life skills that they learn. And it’s extremely important for our youth to do that because they are tomorrow’s leaders, and we want them to carry this tradition on.”
Shayne Vandivort, president of the 4-H sales committee, said that 191 animals are being shown and sold this year.
Many local businesses, including car dealerships, dentists, doctors, and ranchers, support the sale. Kids often go around to business owners and advertise their animals.
“The price is dependent on if these kids go out and hustle and talk to local businesses,” Vandivort said. “A lot of the kids will make little brochures about themselves and their projects, and they’ll take them to the business and visit with them in hopes that they’ll come to the sale and bid on their animal or buy their animal.”
The sale is a great way to teach kids about putting the care of an animal first and budgeting their money for next year’s sale.
“It’s a great, great way for these kids to learn responsibility and work ethic,” Vandivort said.