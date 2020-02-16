Jury convicts Billings man in meth trafficking case

BILLINGS — A federal jury has convicted a 34-year-old Montana man on criminal charges linked to a drug trafficking ring that authorities say brought several hundred pounds of methamphetamine into the state.

Nicholas John Montano of Billings was found guilty Wednesday following a three-day trial on drug distribution and conspiracy charges.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters ordered Montano to remain in custody pending his sentencing on June 24.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. Defense attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The guilty verdict comes as Montana law enforcement blames the meth trade for a spike in violent crime rates in some communities including Billings over the past several years.

Eight other defendants linked to the trafficking ring involving Montano have been convicted and sentenced. Several more are awaiting sentencing, said U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Clair Howard.

Authorities say the ring was headed by Joshua Clause, who was sentenced in April to 15 years in prison for convictions on meth and firearms crimes.