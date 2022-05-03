Jury convicts Billings woman of negligent homicide, criminal endangerment

A Yellowstone County jury convicted a Billings woman Monday of causing the crash that resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son in November 2019.

The jury found Kaylea Lynn Mullendore, 31, guilty of negligent homicide, one count of criminal endangerment and one count of misdemeanor driving without a license. They failed to reach a consensus verdict on four other counts of criminal endangerment in Yellowstone County District Court Monday evening after a weeklong trial and more than seven hours of deliberations.

Mullendore had been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, felony negligent vehicular assault and four counts of criminal endangerment, but the jury only found her guilty of the lesser alternatives to the two most serious charges.

Mullendore was accused of driving under the influence and negligence on Nov. 23, 2019 when her vehicle was rear-ended, sending her out of control before she collided head on with an oncoming GMC Yukon. Her son Spencer Budde Jr., was killed in the crash, her daughter was paralyzed and another child in the front seat was injured. Two teens were in the Yukon and a woman was driving the vehicle that hit Mullendore from behind.

The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office painted a picture in court of how Mullendore made more than 40 “choices” that day, all of which put in motion the fateful accident and killed her son.

Among those decisions, the prosecutors said, were allegedly consuming alcohol, not properly restraining her children, not having a valid driver’s license, not using car seats and being unsupervised in the presence of her children, which she was not allowed to be, according to the proceedings.

“With all that in mind,” prosecutors told the jury, “the defendant wraps her hands around the steering wheel and drives.”

But the defense argued the day’s events were not as cut and dry. Mullendore did not act knowingly or negligently to cause the tragic accident, and they reasoned, the events were not triggered by Mullendore at all, but by a separate accident on the street and another distracted driver rear-ending her.

Mullendore was driving south on South 32nd Street West when she slowed to check on a crash in the oncoming lane, according to court proceedings. When she did so, she was rear-ended by a woman who had also been distracted by the crash. Mullendore’s car was sent down a hill, then went off the road briefly before she regained the road. Mullendore almost hit another vehicle in the oncoming lane before going head-on with an SUV.

Investigators claimed Mullendore was under the influence of alcohol and the prescription drug Trazadone when the accident occurred. But one blood test taken hours later showed a BAC of .0, and a medical blood draw one hour after the accident showed a BAC of .06, which was below the legal limit at the time. Neither test showed Trazadone in her system.

Because she was drunk and driving without a license, prosecutors alleged she tried to flee the scene, accelerating in such a hurry that she lost control of her Acura and ended up in the head-on collision.

But the defense pointed to the blood test results and expert testimony to argue that nothing Mullendore did that day met the standard of criminal or negligent. They tried to show the jury that Mullendore was not intoxicated, and didn't know her license had been suspended at the time of the crash. If she had no reason to flee, the defense argued, then she was not accelerating away to run from the accident. Instead Mullendore's car was thrust forward by the other vehicle rear-ending her, and she lost control before hitting the Yukon. The car that hit Mullendore from behind was going 31 miles per hour at the time, investigators said.

According to the defense’s version of events, Mullendore strapped her kids, 5 and 6 years old, into the back seat. She strapped a third kid, with a booster seat, into the front seat. They were heading to the water park. On the way, Mullendore saw the accident, slowed to check on the people involved and was rear-ended.

After she was rear-ended, Mullendore’s car was sent down the hill. She lost control due to the air bag deploying and ended up in the path of the Yukon. The entire thing, they said, was an accident and not caused by alcohol or negligence.

In the end, the jury seemed to partly agree with both versions of events by finding her guilty of the reduced charges and failing to reach a unanimous verdict on the four criminal endangerment charges stemming from the second half of the accident.

Spencer Budde Jr. died at Children’s Primary in Salt Lake from a head injury. Mullendore’s 6-year-old daughter was paralyzed from the waist down and was also flown to Salt Lake. The third child was injured in the crash.

The DUI-related homicide charge had threatened Mullendore with a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison. Negligent homicide carries a lighter maximum 20-year sentence.

Similarly, felony negligent vehicular assault would have carried a maximum 10-year sentence, and each of the criminal endangerment charges could have led to separate 10-year sentences. Sentencing will be set for a later date in front of District Judge Collette Davies.

