Jury finds Billings care home negligent in death of patient

A jury has found Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings was negligent in the 2018 death of resident Owen Daniel Shively.

Shively arrived at the care center on Dec. 13 and was assaulted by another patient Dec. 17 and died five days later.

The patient pushed the 72-year-old Shively to the floor causing a fatal skull fracture, the victim’s family stated in a lawsuit.

A Billings District Court jury on Jan. 28 awarded Tana Shively, the victim’s spouse, $310,000. The jury found that Canyon Creek was negligent in not managing the violent patient who pushed Shively, and that the negligence led to his death.

The jury found that prior to admission, Canyon Creek failed to assess the patient who pushed Shively. State law requires that patients prone to violence not be admitted, the suit said. The suit was filed by Torger Oaas, an attorney in Lewistown.

The care home was also careless in not assigning Shively to the separate dining room for residents who could not feed themselves.