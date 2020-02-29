'Just Ask Joyce': Coworkers remember former Gazette editor and columnist's life

“But, she was very kind and gentle,” Parker said. “She was never arrogant, but she would tell you if there was a mistake but in a kind way.”

As the lifestyle section editor, Michels transformed and improved the section that had been mostly reserved for society news, tackling stories on women’s issues, Healy said.

“It was very female oriented and family oriented, and there were topics that would have never been covered in the women’s pages a generation before,” Healy said.

Michels had a cool head under pressure, was helpful to reporters and was always eager for something new and different on her pages, Parker said.

Working in a time when women and women's issues weren't always taken seriously in the media, Michels claimed the space, Healy and Parker said.

“She certainly helped lead the way for another generation of journalists at a time when there weren’t a lot of women in the newsroom,” Healy said.

But, for The Gazette readership, Michels was perhaps most well known for her column “Just Ask Joyce.” The column published weekly recipes and readers could send in their own recipes, comments or questions to Michels.