'Just Ask Joyce': Coworkers remember former Gazette editor and columnist's life

For nearly 39 years, Montanans clipped recipes, discovered favorite meals and sent letters to their local Billings newspaper. Hundreds began the same way: “Dear Joyce.”
The letters were answered by Joyce Michels, a longtime Billings Gazette editor and columnist who wrote the "Just Ask Joyce" column and inspired legions of readers.
Michels died on Wednesday at Billings Clinic. She was 86.
She worked at The Gazette full time for 20 years, and freelanced as a food columnist with The Gazette for 19 more years. She retired in 1990 as the newspaper's lifestyle editor, although her duties were many and varied.
As an editor, she worked behind the scenes. Readers perhaps might not have seen Michels’ hand in the work produced, but she had a profound and lasting effect on those she worked with.
“She was an amazing colleague and boss,” former longtime Gazette reporter Donna Healy said Friday. Healy worked alongside Michels in the Lifestyle section.
Healy remembers Michels’ sense of humor and fun spirit.
“It made every day working for her a fun adventure,” Healy said. “Even when we were covering pretty serious issues.”
Another former Gazette reporter, Mary Pickett Parker, remembers Michels as an “exacting editor.”
“But, she was very kind and gentle,” Parker said. “She was never arrogant, but she would tell you if there was a mistake but in a kind way.”
As the lifestyle section editor, Michels transformed and improved the section that had been mostly reserved for society news, tackling stories on women’s issues, Healy said.
“It was very female oriented and family oriented, and there were topics that would have never been covered in the women’s pages a generation before,” Healy said.
Michels had a cool head under pressure, was helpful to reporters and was always eager for something new and different on her pages, Parker said.
Working in a time when women and women's issues weren't always taken seriously in the media, Michels claimed the space, Healy and Parker said.
“She certainly helped lead the way for another generation of journalists at a time when there weren’t a lot of women in the newsroom,” Healy said.
But, for The Gazette readership, Michels was perhaps most well known for her column “Just Ask Joyce.” The column published weekly recipes and readers could send in their own recipes, comments or questions to Michels.
Michels took over the column in 1977 when she assumed the position of ‘family living editor.’ She continued the column well past her retirement. Her last column ran in June of 2014.
“People really do love that column,” Healy said. “You can tell in the responses she got.”
In Michels’ final column a reader explained just how special the column had become to her.
“'Ask Joyce' is so much more than recipes,” the letter reads, explaining that the writer’s grandmother for decades used Michels’ recipes while cooking family meals.
“Gramma passed away in 2006, and your column has been a precious link to one of the most important people in my life.”
Michels was also devoted to her family. Her two children, Steve Michels and Karen Gray, and their families, survive Michels.