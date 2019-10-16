A juvenile was arrested Wednesday afternoon after they shot at an occupied car from a bike path behind Medicine Crow Middle School.
No one was injured in the incident, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brian Krivitz. The juvenile and the passengers of the car were not students of the middle school, and the shooting had no relation to the school, Krivitz said.
The shooting was drug related, and the juvenile was arrested and the gun was recovered, Krivitz said.
The shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The bike path, which is located about 700 feet from the school, goes from Mary Street in Billings' Heights to the water treatment plant.