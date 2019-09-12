The Ruff Riders 4-H Club will host a 5K run/walk in at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the 4-H Building at MetraPark. The event is open to the public and kicks off National 4-H Week.
Registration costs $15 per person. Proceeds will benefit local 4-H and community programs.
Registration will be accepted until the start of the run; however, a t-shirt is guaranteed if registration and payment are received by Sept. 23, according to a press release from the MSU Extension Service.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Registration forms are available at the Yellowstone County 4-H website, yellowstone.msuextension.org/4h/index.html.
For more information, contact Kim, event organizer at 860-7211.