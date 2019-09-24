Ghost Hunter Karen Stevens, author of “Haunted Montana,” “More Haunted Montana” and “Glacier Ghosts,” and co-author of “Armchair Ghost Hunting,” will return to the Billings Public Library with her program, "Haunted Montana,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Stevens has been a ghost hunter for 30 years and has investigated many haunted sites in Billings and across the state. She has also ventured to famously haunted locations in America and abroad, and has shared her experiences in her books. For several years was a guide for popular Haunted Billings tours.
Her annual visits to the library have been among the library’s most popular programs, according to a press release from the organization. This year, Stevens plans to include a couple of sites that she hasn’t covered before, during a visual presentation of haunted sites anyone can visit, along with tales of her ghostly encounters. Audience participation is always encouraged as part of her talk, as she traditionally concludes her virtual tour by opening up the floor to attendees for questions or the sharing of personal experiences.
The program is free and open to the public.